Tackling depth challenges, Packers add veteran lineman Dennis … Bakhtiari?

While the versatile Jenkins did play four positions on the line last year, his primary spot is left guard, where he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Adding Kelly would allow Turner to move to left tackle if Bakhtiari isn’t ready.

“Elgton Jenkins, I just like him being anywhere on the field. He’s such a dynamic player. There’s not too many guys that can play five positions,” LaFleur said. “So, for now, we’re going to continue to give him some reps at left tackle and we’ll see. We know wherever we put him we’ve got a great player.”

As Gutekunst pointed out, the Packers do have a host of young linemen in the mix, including fourth-round pick Royce Newman and sixth-round pick Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay-area native who played at UW.

“I tell you what, our offensive line group, this is as deep of a group as I’ve ever been around,” LaFleur said. “There is a ton of competition at that position. The one thing we always stress about competition, it’s going to bring out the best in everybody. So we’re really excited about it.