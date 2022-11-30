Sweet home, Chicago — Aaron Rodgers finds motivation, healing in knowing trip to Windy City is next

GREEN BAY — Nine years ago, Aaron Rodgers found health and happiness at Soldier Field in a game that still ranks near the top of his Chicago greatest hits.

Whether the Green Bay Packers quarterback can have another such seminal moment on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, with his team’s season on teetering on the brink, remains to be seen.

But in 2013, Rodgers delivered one of the defining sequences of his career, coming off a broken left collarbone to engineer a last-minute, touchdown drive that not only won the game on a fourth-down, 48-yard strike to Randall Cobb but won the NFC North and sent the Packers into the playoffs.

With four more games remaining after Sunday’s meeting, there won’t be that level of drama, but with Rodgers now playing through a broken thumb and injured ribs, you can bet that facing the Bears and their fans is helping him both recuperate and motivate.

“Yeah, for sure. For sure,” Rodgers said during his weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker on Wednesday. “It was back in 2013, and still is today in 2022.”

While he said he was feeling “a little better,” Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday — though he “tossed some balls around” to see how throwing felt after exiting last Sunday night’s loss at Philadelphia with a painful injury that left him watching the fourth quarter on a TV in the visitors’ locker room.

Rodgers also wouldn’t delve into the specifics of the injury, declining to say whether he’d fractured any ribs against the Eagles. Asked if there was rib cartilage damage, which is what Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tried to play through earlier this season, Rodgers replied, “Possibly,” then adding that he’s “just happy I avoided a major injury.”

Asked if he’ll wear added padding to protect his ribs, Rodgers replied, “I haven’t worn rib pads since college. I’m not sure I want to start now. But I’ll probably definitely have something covering it up.”

Rodgers said he did pool work with athletic trainer Nate Weir, the team’s director of rehabilitation and return to play, and said he is “definitely progressing” and “feeling better than I thought I was going to feel on Wednesday, which gives me the hope I can go out and practice and see how I feel. Definitely encouraged by the last couple of days.

“There will be some pain for sure, but nothing that I can’t deal with. So I’m really encouraged by how I’m feeling.”

Rodgers said he intends to practice at least once on Thursday or Friday, or perhaps both days. But he left little doubt he’ll be ready for Sunday at Soldier Field, where last year he famously taunted Bears fans by shouting, “I own you, I still own you!” after a rushing touchdown.

“It just speaks to how competitive he is, how much he’s invested into this game, this team, regardless of circumstances,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Rodgers being adamant about playing.

When it comes to Packers-Bears memories, Rodgers said that game and his ownership wisecrack/performance don’t rank “even the top five, I don’t think.” Winning the 2010 NFC Championship Game to earn a berth in Super Bowl XLV, and the 2013 touchdown to Cobb both rank well ahead of it, he said, as does a clutch 60-yard downfield strike to Jordy Nelson on third-and-11 with under 30 seconds left to set up a game-winning Mason Crosby field goal in a 2016 victory that kept that run-the-table Packers team’s winning streak alive.

“I’ve enjoyed the rivalry over the years and been a part of a ton of these games. I think I’ve been in 18 years plus a playoff game, this is the 37th I’ll be a part of, and I’ve enjoyed all of them,” said Rodgers, whose teams are 24-5 (including playoffs) in games he’s started against the Bears. “It’s a great rivalry, been around for a long, long time. Happy to be on this side of it, but a lot of good memories at Soldier Field.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers again emphasized his desire to play as long as the Packers remain in playoff contention, but admitted the team may want him to step aside so the coaching and personnel staffs can get a longer in-game look at backup Jordan Love, who played well in his 10 snaps against the Eagles after Rodgers was injured.

The only time Rodgers has been unable to finish a season was in 2017, when he came back from a broken right collarbone but returned to injured reserve after a loss at Carolina in his return to action. With the playoffs unattainable, the team shut Rodgers down.

In 2018, with the Packers out of playoff contention after the firing of Mike McCarthy with four games left to play, Rodgers still played out the string until suffering a concussion early in the team’s season finale against Detroit.

“Look, I’d love to finish the season out. But I understand this is a business,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of us older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some younger guys play.

“Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and we don’t have to have those conversations. I understand that if we don’t, that’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Asked if it would make sense to not play just to rest up and heal from his injuries in advance of next season, Rodgers, who has yet to say whether he’s planning to play in 2023, replied: “I mean, that’s an assumption that this place won’t look any different next year. Again, that’s part of the conversation.”