Surprise, surprise! In just second NFL season, versatile Elgton Jenkins gets unexpected Pro Bowl nod

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins’ phone buzzed to life Monday morning. At the other end of the line was general manager Brian Gutekunst, and the Green Bay Packers second-year offensive lineman had to make sure he wasn’t still dreaming — or at least confirm he’d heard what he thought he’d heard.
“Gutey called. It was early in the morning, and he told me I made the Pro Bowl,” Jenkins recounted Wednesday as the Packers prepared for Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. “I was kind of shocked for a minute. I asked him what he said. He was like, 'Yeah! You made the Pro Bowl. First-ballot starter.’
“I told him, ‘Thank you,’ (and) got off the phone. It was a blessing.”
It also was surprising, and not just to the humble Jenkins himself. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was picked for his ninth Pro Bowl, was taken aback as well. Not because Rodgers didn’t think Jenkins was deserving — far from it. After watching Jenkins see action at four of the five positions on the line this season and become the first NFL player in at least 50 years to start games at guard, tackle and center in the same season, Rodgers has been thoroughly impressed.
But, when it comes to recognition, Rodgers has grown to expect a lag time for deserving players’ Pro Bowl reputations to catch up to their Pro Bowl-level performances.
“I was surprised about Elgton (because) most times guys don’t get in when they deserve to get in. They get in maybe a year after they deserve to get in,” Rodgers said. “But what Elgton’s done is definitely Pro Bowl-worthy. He’s had a really good season.”
So good, in fact, that Jenkins became — despite the franchise's long history of elite-level offensive linemen — just the third Packers lineman to be chosen to the Pro Bowl in his first or second NFL season. (Deral Teteak was chosen as a rookie in 1952, and Charley Brock was picked in his second year in 1940.)
“Elgton’s been awesome, ever since he first got in here,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. “I think the big thing is, he’s a very intelligent player, and it’s not too big for him. He’s going out there and he’s feeling great with just the entire team, the offensive line room, with all of us. He’s just going out there and he’s balling. It’s great to see.
“You can see from him playing guard to tackle to center. He’s a guy that just steps up to the challenge, loves the game. And he’s so intelligent. He can do so much, and I think that’s just allowed him to play at a high level. It’s great to see the recognition that he’s gotten.”
Against the Titans, Jenkins should be able to return to his primary position of left guard with veteran center Corey Linsley on track to return after missing three games with a knee injury suffered Nov. 29 against Chicago. After Linsley’s injury, Jenkins moved to center and rookie Jon Runyan came off the bench to take Jenkins’ spot at left guard.
But in the three games Linsley has missed, the Packers have completely reshuffled their line, moving Jenkins to center, shifting right guard Lucas Patrick to left guard, moving right tackle Billy Turner inside to right guard and bringing veteran Ricky Wagner off the bench to play right tackle.
With Linsley, who was designated for return from injured reserve earlier in the week, set to return to the lineup — he practiced for the second consecutive day on Wednesday wearing a protective brace on his left knee — everyone should get to return to their normal spots.
“We’ve got Corey back,” Jenkins said. “That's a good (thing) for the offense.”
Although, when given the chance to pick his position during a call with reporters Wednesday, Jenkins’ choice was — like his Pro Bowl selection — a shocker.
“I’d play quarterback,” he said with a laugh. “Just knowing defenses and stuff like that, with the arm I’ve got, I feel like I could sling it around, break a couple records.”
For now, the Packers will leave the record-breaking passing to Rodgers. Jenkins, meanwhile, will happily play wherever the line needs him — now that he’s convinced one other person who was surprised by his Pro Bowl selection that it indeed happened: his mother, Delandra, who was Jenkins’ first call after hanging up with Gutekunst.
“I tried to make sure she didn't tell nobody. But she was real happy, hollering on the phone and things like that. She was real pumped up,” Jenkins said. “She probably called me around five or six times before they (officially) announced it on TV and just was like, 'Man you really made the Pro Bowl. You really made the Pro Bowl.' She was real pumped up and happy.
“I'm just blessed, man. It comes from hard work, just trying to be the best person I can — on the field, off the field — and getting the job done. Hopefully, for the next however many years, it keeps happening.”
Extra points
Despite the encouraging signs with Linsley, coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t willing to say for certain he’ll be back in the lineup. “Anytime you’ve got a guy coming off a long layoff like he’s had, you want to give him the week to work through because just you’re out there practicing and you don’t know how somebody’s body’s going to react,” LaFleur said. “We will work different combinations throughout practice of different routes we could go, because at this moment, we really don’t know.” … The Packers listed a whopping 20 players on their first injury report of the week, though only five of them were unable to participate to any degree in Wednesday’s in-pads practice: tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Will Redmond (concussion), defensive lineman Anthony Rush (illness), tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps). … The Packers had their usual Thursday-style practice on Wednesday so LaFleur could give the players all of Friday off for Christmas Day. “We’ll give those guys off, and then we’ll modify Saturday because of the long layoff between Thursday and then playing Sunday evening,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get some work in Saturday and modify that a little bit.” …