Surprise, surprise! In just second NFL season, versatile Elgton Jenkins gets unexpected Pro Bowl nod

“I tried to make sure she didn't tell nobody. But she was real happy, hollering on the phone and things like that. She was real pumped up,” Jenkins said. “She probably called me around five or six times before they (officially) announced it on TV and just was like, 'Man you really made the Pro Bowl. You really made the Pro Bowl.' She was real pumped up and happy.

Extra points

Despite the encouraging signs with Linsley, coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t willing to say for certain he’ll be back in the lineup. “Anytime you’ve got a guy coming off a long layoff like he’s had, you want to give him the week to work through because just you’re out there practicing and you don’t know how somebody’s body’s going to react,” LaFleur said. “We will work different combinations throughout practice of different routes we could go, because at this moment, we really don’t know.” … The Packers listed a whopping 20 players on their first injury report of the week, though only five of them were unable to participate to any degree in Wednesday’s in-pads practice: tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Will Redmond (concussion), defensive lineman Anthony Rush (illness), tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps). … The Packers had their usual Thursday-style practice on Wednesday so LaFleur could give the players all of Friday off for Christmas Day. “We’ll give those guys off, and then we’ll modify Saturday because of the long layoff between Thursday and then playing Sunday evening,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get some work in Saturday and modify that a little bit.” …