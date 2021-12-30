Surprise! As promised, Randall Cobb returns to practice, eyes playoff run

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb vowed to be back sooner rather than later. And on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver took a major step toward proving himself prescient.
Cobb, who suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Nov. 28 win over the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery to repair the injury during the bye week that followed, took part in Thursday’s practice and was officially designated to return from injured reserve on the NFL’s transaction wire shortly thereafter.
While it’s unlikely that Cobb would be activated for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, he appears on course to return in time for the team’s playoff run — or perhaps even the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit.
“Yeah, it’s very encouraging,” a clearly happy Jason Vrable, the team’s wide receivers coach, said Thursday afternoon. “I want to say like a week after the injury, when everybody knew that he needed to get surgery, he tells (us), ‘I’ll be back. Don’t worry, I’ll be back.’ He just has that mindset, and it’s rare.
“Everything he does around the clock, it’s just all football and all ball. He has that mental capacity just to push himself harder and harder and harder at everything he does. And he just said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be back.’ And for some people, it could have maybe been season-ending, but for him, he told me that. And he’s that type of guy where I knew, ‘If anybody’s going to come back, it’s going to be him.’ He doesn’t want to miss this playoff opportunity. He’s just excited about it.”
While all core muscle injuries are different, fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered one last season and wound up missing six games of action (seven weeks including a bye week). Should Cobb be good to go against the Lions, he will have only missed four games, including Sunday’s prime-time meeting with the Vikings.
Cobb had one of his best games of the season against the Rams — or, more accurately, his best half of the season, catching four of the five passes thrown his way for 95 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run and a 7-yard touchdown that turned out to be the play on which he was injured.
“Randall Cobb is just such a great veteran, great presence. Just having him out there with a smile on his face, just going through drills, it's inspiring to us as coaches and all the players around him, because he's the one that's super excited to be out there,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He wants to be out there so bad. And anytime you get a guy like that (back), a veteran, a guy that's helped us so much up to this point, it’s exciting. And as he slowly moves forward, we'll be excited to get him out there.”
COVID concerns continue
While the Packers did bring three players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list — wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who came back onto the active roster, and cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, who returned to practice but are receiving a roster exemption before being fully activated — the virus remains an issue inside the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters.
Coach Matt LaFleur said the team had three more positive tests on Thursday, though none from members of the active roster. Rather, it was left guard/left tackle Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, both of whom are on injured reserve, plus a member of the team’s support staff.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s still out there and it’s still ongoing,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to make sure we take every necessary precaution that we can.”
Among the concerns about players currently on the list is whether punter Corey Bojorquez, who also serves as the holder for kicker Mason Crosby, will be cleared in time for Sunday night’s game. With the new NFL protocols requiring only a five-day quarantine, Bojorquez’s Tuesday positive tests gives him a chance to return in time for the game if he’s asymptomatic. LaFleur said the team has “a couple contingency plans” if Bojorquez isn’t activated.
Extra points
Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was officially activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, took part in Thursday’s in-pads practice on a limited basis he’s unlikely to return to action this week. He could be back for the first time since his Oct. 3 shoulder injury in time for the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit or for the playoffs, however. “I would say it’s probably a longer-term view unless something drastically changes here in the next couple days,” LaFleur said of Alexander’s status. … LaFleur said defensive end Kingsley Keke being inactive for Saturday’s win over Cleveland was “a total personal thing we were going through” and not performance-based. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice.