Surprise! As promised, Randall Cobb returns to practice, eyes playoff run

While all core muscle injuries are different, fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered one last season and wound up missing six games of action (seven weeks including a bye week). Should Cobb be good to go against the Lions, he will have only missed four games, including Sunday’s prime-time meeting with the Vikings.

Cobb had one of his best games of the season against the Rams — or, more accurately, his best half of the season, catching four of the five passes thrown his way for 95 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run and a 7-yard touchdown that turned out to be the play on which he was injured.

“Randall Cobb is just such a great veteran, great presence. Just having him out there with a smile on his face, just going through drills, it's inspiring to us as coaches and all the players around him, because he's the one that's super excited to be out there,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He wants to be out there so bad. And anytime you get a guy like that (back), a veteran, a guy that's helped us so much up to this point, it’s exciting. And as he slowly moves forward, we'll be excited to get him out there.”

