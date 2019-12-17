Surging Vikings solidify spot in playoff race heading into showdown with Packers

EAGAN, Minn. — When the Minnesota Vikings lost at Chicago in Week 4, there were plenty of questions about a team expected to be a playoff contender and an offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota was 2-2, after losing on the road at Green Bay and Chicago. The offense scored six points and totaled just 222 yards against the Bears. Receiver Stefon Diggs created further disruption when he skipped a practice the following week.

Since then, the Vikings have won eight of 10 games with the only losses on the road against teams that have already clinched a playoff berth; Kansas City and Seattle. Minnesota further solidified its playoff positioning with a convincing 39-10 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in which the defense forced seven turnovers.

Any early season uncertainty has been replaced by understated confidence.

"I like this team. I like how they're playing," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "I think the quarterback is playing really well. I think we're doing a good job scheming offensively. Defensively we've played a little bit better the last couple of weeks. If we can ever get it to the point where I really feel good about it, we could do some damage."