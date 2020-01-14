Super Bowl winning coach guaranteed to be a first timer

"It's fun to win a game like that," Tannehill said at the time. "Battle back in the fourth quarter at home and find a way to win is a ton of fun."

That was no aberration for Henry. He's capable of doing serious damage on the ground, as he did Saturday against top-seeded Baltimore, when he rushed for 195 yards in a 28-12 upset.

The Titans are looking to become the third sixth-seeded team since the 2002 realignment to win a Super Bowl, and the first since Green Bay in the 2010 season.

Of course, the Chiefs will have something to say about that. They set a slew of records Sunday, including their biggest comeback in history, when they dug their way out of a 24-0 hole to beat Houston, 51-31.

Said Mahomes of the Titans: "The biggest thing is they believe and they're going to fight until the end just like we are. You've seen them all season long as they have gone through adversity. They've gotten back on the horse and fought. Even when we played them, we were up a couple scores late in the game, and they fought to the end and wound up beating us."