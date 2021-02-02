Super Bowl head coaches Andy Reid, Bruce Arians offer contrasting styles

This time last year, Chiefs players talked about how much they wanted to win to give Reid his first ring as head coach. The Buccaneers feel the same about Arians, the 68-year-old coach who was part of two championship teams as an assistant in Pittsburgh.

“He’s a great man. He’s a great leader. He’s a great person. He’s a great friend,” Brady said. “He’s very loyal. He’s just got a great way of communicating effectively with everybody around here. Everybody has a great affection for him for the person that he is. There’s nobody that would ever say a bad thing about B.A., he’s just so endearing to everybody and I think everyone wants to win for him.

“I think that is what you want to do for a coach — you want to get out there and you want to win for him. He puts a lot into it, expects a lot out of it. (He has) high expectations for us every day of practice.

“Just really excited for him to be recognized the way that he is. I know he’s a two-time Coach of the Year,” Brady adds of the awards Arians took in 2012 with Indianapolis as an interim coach while Chuck Pagano was ill, and in 2014 for Arizona. “But just done an amazing job this year with the team and really adverse situations and just love playing for him.”