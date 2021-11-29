Struggling Matt Stafford's pick-6 streak continues as Packers hand Rams 3rd straight loss

GREEN BAY — Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams both extended some unwanted streaks Sunday.

One of them has helped lead to the other.

Stafford threw a pick-6 and had a fumble that led to a Green Bay touchdown Sunday as the Rams fell 36-28 to the Packers for their third consecutive loss. In each of those three defeats, Stafford has thrown an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be as good as I possibly can with the football while still trying to be efficient and explosive, and doing all the things that we want to do as an offense," Stafford said. "Can't do that if we don't have the ball."

Stafford showcased his explosiveness as the Rams (7-4) tried rallying from a 19-point, second-half deficit. He went 21 of 38 for 302 yards with three touchdowns, including a 54-yarder to Odell Beckham Jr. that sparked the Rams' comeback attempt.

His big-play ability emphasizes why the Rams acquired the former Detroit Lions quarterback as they looked to take the next step after their 2020 season ended with an NFC divisional playoff loss at Green Bay.

But he also had two critical turnovers.