Struggling Chiefs hope turnaround has begun with Packers coming to Kansas City on Sunday

"I say it all the time. If we have guys open, if I throw and hit the right spot, we can move it against just about any coverage," Mahomes said. "We have answers for everything. But there are times we stall out or don't execute or I throw the ball and don't hit the right spot, or penalties — I know week after week it's been showing up, but I'm sure we'll find a way to snap out of it. And when we do, we'll be a tough offense to stop."

Now would be a good time. The Chiefs are still facing an uphill climb in the AFC West and have the Green Bay Packers coming to town Sunday for what some thought could be a Super Bowl preview before the season began.

The Packers have lived up to their end of the bargain. The Chiefs are still trying to do the same.

"They don't just give these away. That other team is coming after you," Reid said, "and you're going to get your best shot."

WHAT'S WORKING

One of the NFL's worst defenses through seven games is finally waking up. The Chiefs sacked the Giants' Daniel Jones three times and picked him off once, and they limited New York to 4 of 12 on third down and 300 total yards.

"Everyone has a sense of urgency," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "We know what we have in this building."