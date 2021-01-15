Strict protocols, spaced-out meetings enable Packers to avoid ‘hot water’ of Jared Veldheer’s positive COVID-19 status

GREEN BAY — Back in October, roughly 10 months removed from the last time any reporter had set foot in the Lambeau Field media auditorium, Billy Turner wanted to lodge a complaint.
“The media room was disgusting,” the Green Bay Packers veteran offensive lineman said with a smirk during a Zoom call — the style of media session that’s been the norm all season long because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NFL’s protocols to combat it. “You guys need to clean up after yourselves.”
While one might point out that offensive linemen are hardly paragons of cleanliness, Turner and the Packers are decidedly thankful for that cavernous — albeit messy — room this week, knowing that its spaciousness helped prevent a COVID-19 outbreak that could have been disastrous in the days leading up to Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.
Turner and the rest of the linemen had shared that room with veteran backup tackle Jared Veldheer, who arrived from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, took part in practice and meetings on Tuesday, and then learned Wednesday that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus, landing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
But because of the Packers’ strict adherence to the NFL’s rules about social distancing, masking and others protocols (enforced by head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel), and because the linemen are so far away from each other in the media auditorium, the team appears to have avoided any high-risk close contact designations and should have all of its linemen other than Veldheer available against the Rams.
“It’s very, very spread out. I don’t even know if it’s two people per row. You can’t get anywhere near the closest person to you without getting up and walking towards them,” Turner said as he described how the linemen’s seating chart is set up. “Thank goodness that it is a giant room. In all of our meetings, regardless of the room, there’s definitely a minimum of probably 10 feet between people — even though they say 6 feet.
“(We’re) taking those extra precautions so when you do get into a situation like this with somebody like Jared, you have that distance in between and your little tracker (wrist monitor) isn’t going off and beeping because you’re too close to somebody. Kudos to ‘Flea’ and his staff for taking those extra steps and those extra precautions because, without that, we could be in hot water right now.”
Instead, it appears the Packers will be OK. The team wasn’t forced to work remotely on Thursday, no one was absent from practice, and unless the results of the team’s morning COVID-19 swabs come back with unexpected positives, Veldheer should be the only player unavailable against the Rams because of the scare.
“You know what? I slept pretty good last night,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m just really confident in our protocols and our approach and how we handle things around here. It’s a great credit to (director of security/risk management) Doug Collins and ‘Flea’ for all the work that they’ve put in, and our guys for being disciplined and doing the right things.”
Players, coaches and staff have undergone daily COVID-19 nose swab tests since arriving for training camp this summer. Those tests will continue, and the Packers will cross their fingers that Veldheer will remain their only positive.
“Some of the stuff’s out of your control,” LaFleur said. “One thing that we talked about all season long is you’ve got to be ready to adjust, but until you know what you’re adjusting to, it’s kind of hard to predict. So I’m not going to focus on things that I have no control over. We’re going to focus on playing the L.A. Rams. We’re going to focus on doing the best job we can to prepare our guys to get ready to play. That’s where our sole focus lies.”
