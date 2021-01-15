Strict protocols, spaced-out meetings enable Packers to avoid ‘hot water’ of Jared Veldheer’s positive COVID-19 status

“It’s very, very spread out. I don’t even know if it’s two people per row. You can’t get anywhere near the closest person to you without getting up and walking towards them,” Turner said as he described how the linemen’s seating chart is set up. “Thank goodness that it is a giant room. In all of our meetings, regardless of the room, there’s definitely a minimum of probably 10 feet between people — even though they say 6 feet.

“(We’re) taking those extra precautions so when you do get into a situation like this with somebody like Jared, you have that distance in between and your little tracker (wrist monitor) isn’t going off and beeping because you’re too close to somebody. Kudos to ‘Flea’ and his staff for taking those extra steps and those extra precautions because, without that, we could be in hot water right now.”

Instead, it appears the Packers will be OK. The team wasn’t forced to work remotely on Thursday, no one was absent from practice, and unless the results of the team’s morning COVID-19 swabs come back with unexpected positives, Veldheer should be the only player unavailable against the Rams because of the scare.