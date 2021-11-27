Still stumbling at the starting line, Packers seek answers to opening-drive struggles

“The last couple years, we’ve been so good in the first 15-to-20 plays that we script and scoring on opening drives — touchdowns. That hasn’t really been the case this year,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been a lot slower starting, so we’ve got to look at that.

“We’ve got to start faster. We’ve got to score touchdowns on those opening (drives). So I know Matt will be looking at that this week and dial up some good stuff for L.A.”

As Rodgers predicted, LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy and the rest of the offensive coaches dove into the issue during the week, and predictably, they realized it wasn’t only one glaring issue that needed fixing.

Across those 11 opening drives, the Packers have had just five negative-yardage plays — one each in five different games. And yet, in two of those games (against San Francisco and Washington), they got points on the opening possession.

Also, they’ve committed four opening-drive penalties, again in four games. And yet, they got points in two of those games (against Detroit and San Francisco).