Still recovering from appendectomy, David Bakhtiari a ‘longshot’ to play Monday night vs. Rams

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari’s daily drive to and from practice in their souped-up golf cart was a little different on Thursday.

No, not because Bakhtiari wasn’t participating following his Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy. Because the Green Bay Packers left tackle was fixated on his iPhone as Rodgers got behind the wheel. On the screen? Bakhtiari and wife Frankie’s newborn daughter, Felix Ann.

“I was walking back to the cart today after practice and he’s got a big smile on his face. And I’m wondering what he’s looking at,” Rodgers recounted as the Packers prepared for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams — likely without Bakhtiari in the lineup.

“And he’s looking at a picture of Felix. It’s like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ And I sat down and I said, ‘I can’t believe you’re a dad.’”

Bakhtiari’s parenting joy notwithstanding, the Packers don’t anticipate having him Monday night against the Rams, although he was at Lambeau Field all day for meetings and did watch practice.

The appendicitis, which struck before the team’s Dec. 2 practice, landed him in the operating room shortly thereafter and forced him to miss the pre-bye win at Chicago on Dec. 4, was caught before it became particularly dangerous, but head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he isn’t sure when Bakhtiari will return to action.

“This is the first time I’ve been around a player that had had one of these, at least in the season,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week. Obviously, he’s a guy that doesn’t need a lot of time on the field to get out there and go play.

“It’s probably a longshot, but we’ll see.”

Because of the appendectomy and recurring issues with his left knee, which he originally injured during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice and has required three surgeries, Bakhtiari has played only 481 (57.7%) of the Packers’ 834 offensive snaps this season, and Rodgers has seen his friend struggle.

“It’s been a tough couple years for him. Obviously, my heart goes out to him, being so close to him,” Rodgers said. “He’s kept a good attitude through it. But it’s like, ‘What else could go wrong?’ almost. It’s just really frustrating for him.”

Bracing for Donald

Seven-time first-team All-Pro and three-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald didn’t practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, but LaFleur isn’t breathing easy about the Rams’ future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle not playing on Monday night.

“You’re assuming (he won’t play)? I’m assuming otherwise,” LaFleur told a reporter who asked how game-planning changed for a Rams defense without Donald, who has missed Los Angeles’ last two games with the injury, which he sustained against Kansas City on Nov. 27.

“A prime-time game, I don’t know. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. But we’d be fools not to prepare for a guy like that. He is a guy that absolutely, 100% impacts the game.”

LaFleur, who was the Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 under Sean McVay, has seen Donald up close. And he also knows that Donald can do something not many players — even great ones — can do: Force an offensive play-caller to remove a batch of plays from his call sheet because they won’t work if Donald is on the field.

“Going against him over the last couple of years, he definitely takes some plays that you’d like to have in the game plan and it just wipes them out,” LaFleur said. “Because you can’t protect, or maybe at the point of attack in some of the runs, he’s just that big of a problem. So, yeah, he’s a monster to prepare for.”

Health watch

Rodgers was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and wasn’t wearing tape to protect his thumb, an encouraging sign for an injury that has been an issue since it first occurred on Oct. 9 against the New York Giants in London.

Meanwhile, Rodgers said his injured ribs, which knocked him out of the team’s Nov. 27 loss at Philadelphia, are better but he still is likely to wear something to protect them on game day.

“The week off was really beneficial for the thumb. (It was) hard to not be able to play any golf in the sun, but I gave that up for the betterment of my thumb,” Rodger said. “The ribs, we’ll see. It’ll be kind of as-we-go through the week. I’m sure I’ll probably have some sort of protection there.”

Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins, who hasn’t been taking part in the first practice of each week as he manages his surgically repaired left knee, were the only two players on the 53-man roster not to practice Thursday.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes (hand), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (knee), safety Rudy Ford (wrist) and safety Darnell Savage (foot) were all full participants. Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was limited).