Steelers take over top spot, Packers edge back up to No. 5 in AP Pro32 poll

And the Seattle Seahawks dropped three places to No. 4 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime on Sunday night for their first loss of the season.

“The Seahawks yet again played a chaotic thriller, but this time they couldn’t come up with a defensive stop to close out the game,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “They have three more NFC West games in the next month to help sort out the most competitive division in the NFL.”

The “Bays” each gained a spot. Green Bay moved up to No. 5 after routing the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay is now No. 6 after dominating the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers will close Week 8 when they head to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants on Monday night.

“After an uneven start in which he had three touchdowns and three interceptions, Tom Brady has entered the MVP conversation with 15 TDs and just one pick in his last five,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said. “And it’s not just Brady doing the heavy lifting. (Coordinator) Todd Bowles’ defense has emerged as one of the league’s most impactful.”

The New Orleans Saints gained two spots to No. 8 after edging the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.