Steelers defense looking to regain swagger heading into Packers game Sunday

“(Pierre) can be aware of what they're trying to do in that situation and what's going on in that situation," Butler said. “All of us do. And we've got to do a better job of teaching it and a better job of being smart in those situations.”

Getting their hands on the ball a little more often would help. Pittsburgh has just one interception through three games, a first-half pick of Burrow by Terrell Edmunds in which Burrow's pass smacked off Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's helmet and fluttered into Edmunds' hands.

Otherwise, quarterbacks have proven plenty capable when Pittsburgh's rush fails to get to them. In the six quarters since Watt tweaked his groin just before halftime of a loss to Las Vegas on Sept. 19, Burrow and Raiders QB Derek Carr combined to complete 76% of their passes for 433 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Pittsburgh is hopeful both Watt and Highsmith will return on Sunday. Regardless, with the offense still scrambling to find an identity, the defense can't afford to be ordinary, something it's been each of the past two weeks. Pittsburgh is 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed after being third in both categories while winning the AFC North last winter.