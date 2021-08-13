Steelers acquire ex-UW linebacker Joe Schobert in trade with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Schobert, a former University of Wisconsin athlete and Waukesha native, confirmed the trade to ESPN, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.”

Compensation details were not immediately disclosed.

The trade makes sense for both teams and puts Schobert back in the AFC North, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland.

Jacksonville unloads Schobert’s hefty contract and puts veteran Damien Wilson playing alongside Myles Jack in its new 3-4 scheme. The 27-year-old Schobert signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract that included $21.5 million guaranteed in March 2020. He was signed to play middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense and will count $7.3 million against Pittsburgh’s salary cap in 2021.

The 28-year-old Wilson spent the last two seasons with Kansas City following a four-year stint in Dallas.

Schobert and Wilson had been splitting first-team repetitions at the position in training camp.