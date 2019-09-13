State Journal shot of Brett Favre named one of 100 best sports photos in NFL history

In honor of the League's 100th season, a panel of photographers and photo editors selected 100 pivotal images from years of archival photos.
"Over the past century, this game has produced many of the most enduring images in sports, from Jack Lambert's gap-toothed grimace to Pat Tillman's triumphant trot, from Dwight Clark's leaping catch to Odell Beckham's mind-bending snatch," according to the gallery's introduction.
The State Journal photo was taken when the Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on January 12, 2008. In the shot, Favre points to the south end zone as the 3rd quarter ends. Over the years, Apps' photo has become one of the iconic shots of Favre.
The 2008 photo of Favre came during a season in which things were looking good for a possible Super Bowl appearance by the Packers, and Favre was at his peak.
"The Packers beat the Seahawks in what some people called the 'snow globe' game," Apps said when describing the scene in a year-end collection of the paper's best photos.
"This picture was taken as the third quarter ended and the Packers had just made a first down inside the 10-yard line," he wrote. "Favre had not joined the rest of the team because of the quarter change, and had already started to walk to the other side of the field. While he was walking, he stopped and made the signal for a first down. It made a very unique picture of Favre in a snowstorm."
In 2008, the photo won the Dave Boss Award of Excellence in the 40th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest. It was awarded the Photograph of the Year for the 2007 NFL season, winning in the feature category. Apps has covered the Packers for 30 years.
The photo is also part of a State Journal commemorative section marking the Packers’ 100th anniversary, which is available at area Kwik Trips where the newspaper is sold.
1997-09-14 Green Bay
Running back William Henderson dives into the crowd for a Lambeau Leap after scoring against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 14, 1997.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1997-10-05 Green Bay
Brett Favre running to the locker room after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1998-01-11 San Francisco
Brett Favre celebrates winning the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1998-01-25 Super Bowl XXXII
Green Bay's Antonio Freeman celebrates his touchdown catch in Super Bowl XXXII.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1998-12-13 Green Bay
Corey Bradford can't hang on to a Brett Favre pass that was intercepted by Chicago's Terry Cousins.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1999-11-01 Green Bay
Green Bay's Brett Favre in the end zone after a fourth quarter interception against the Seattle Seahawks.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
1999-11-21 Green Bay
Detroit's Terry Fair is called for pass interference on this long pass to Green Bay's Corey Bradford.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2002-01-20 St. Louis
Brett Favre on the sidelines with Doug Pederson after Favre's pass intended for Ahman Green was intercepted by St. Louis's Tommy Polley in the 4th quarter of a NFC Playoff game.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2003-12-14 San Diego
Green Bay's Packers Al Harris get a face full of grass as San Diego's Davis Boston runs past.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2003-12-22 Oakland
Brett Favre late in a Monday Night Football game played shortly after the death of his father. Favre threw for 304 yards and four touchdown passes in the first half.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2004-11-29 Green Bay
Brett Favre celebrating a 16-yard touchdown pass to Donald Driver. This game was Favre's 200th regular season start.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2004-12-05 Philadelphia
Green Bay's defense sitting on the bench midway through the 4th quarter after playing a lousy game.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2004-12-19 Green Bay
Donald Driver is not able to hang on to this Brett Favre pass on a 3rd and 6-yards. He defended by Jacksonville's Donovin Darius.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2005-08-11 Green Bay
Green Bay's Donald Driver with a Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers in their first pre-season game at Lambeau Field Thursday August 11, 2005.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2005-09-25 Green Bay
Green Bay's Robert Ferguson has a Brett Favre pass tipped away by Tampa's Juran Bolden late in the 4th quarter. The pass was intercepted by Tampa's Will Allen. This was Favre's third interception of the day. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field Sunday September 25, 2005.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2005-10-09 Green Bay
Green Bay's Al Harris running towards the endzone after intercepting a Aaron Brooks pass intended for New Orleans Donte Stallworth. Harris returned itfor a 22-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints at Lambeaus Field Sunday October 9, 2005.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2005-10-09 Green Bay
New Orleans Sean Canfield is sacked by Green Bay's Mark Roman. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints at Lambeaus Field Sunday October 9, 2005.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-01-01 Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Sunday January, 1, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-01-01 Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Sunday January, 1, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-08-19 Green Bay
Green Bay's A.J. Hawk brakes up a pass intended for Atlanta's Dwayne Blakley in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons in Pre-Season football at Lambeau Field Saturday August 19, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-09-17 Green Bay
Green Bay's Donald Driver for a 48-yard pass completion from Brett Favre to the New Orleans 22-yard line in the first quarter.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field Sunday September 17, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-10-08 Green Bay
Green Bay's Donald Driver reacts to a dropped Brett Favre pass on a 1st and 1-yards in the 1st quarter. Driver was covered by St. Louis's Travis Fisher.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field Sunday October 8, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-10-08 Green Bay
St. Louis's Joe Klopfenstein on a 24-yard pass reception to the St. Louis 47-yard line in the 4th quarter. Klopfenstein was defended by Green Bay's Marquand Manuel.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field Sunday October 8, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-10-22 Miami
Green Bay's Vernand Morency, left, and other member of the Packers try to stay cool on the bench in the 2nd half.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Dolphins Stadium to play the Miami Dolphins Sunday October 22, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-11-05 Buffalo
With the Packers 1 and 1-yard from the 1-yard line a Brett Favre's pass intended for Donald was deflected and intercepted by Buffalo's Ko Simpson at the -3-yard line and returned 76-yards to the Green Bay 27-yard line.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, NY to play the Bills Sunday November 5, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-11-05 Buffalo
Green Bay's Corey Williams sacks Buffalo's JP Losman for a 8-yard loss in the 1st quarter.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, NY to play the Bills Sunday November 5, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-11-19 Green Bay
Green Bay's Marquand Manuel keep his eyes on New England's Corey Dillon on a 3rd quarter run.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field Sunday November 19, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-12-03 Green Bay
Green Bay's Charles Woodson tackles New York's Jerricho Cotchery on a 6-yard pass to the Green Bay 3-yard line in the 2nd quarter. The Jets scored their 2nd touchdown the next play.
The Green Bay Packers hosted the New New Jets at Lambeau Field Sunday December 3, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-12-10 San Francisco
Green Bay's Greg Jennings was not able to pull in this 28-yard Brett Favre pass in the end zone on 2nd and 2-yards in the 2nd quarter. Jennings was covered by 49ers Sammy Davis.
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Monster Park in San Francisco to play the 49ers Sunday December 10, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2006-12-21 Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota VIkings at Lambeau Field Thursday December 21, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-09-09 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Ruvell Martin can't hold on to this Brett Favre pass while defended by Philadelphia Eagles' Sean Considine in the 2nd quarter of a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-09-23 Green Bay
Donald Driver loses his helmet after being hit by San Diego Chargers Marion McCree in the 1st quarter. McCree was called for unnecessary roughness giving the Packers a first down. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 23, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-10-02 Minneapolis
Brett Favre celebrates completing his 421 touchdown pass to break the NFL Career Touchdown record that was held by Dan Marino. The pass was a 16-yard pass to Greg Jennings who Favre lifted after the play. .The Green Bay Packers traveled to the Metrodome in Minneapolis to play the Vikings Sunday September 30, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-11-29 Dallas
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-11-29 Dallas
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-12-09 Green Bay
Donald Driver celebrates the Packers win over the Raiders. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field Sunday December 9, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-12-16 St. Louis
Green Bay Packers' Nick Barnett sacks St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger for a 8-yard loss in the 3rd quarter. .The Green Bay Packers traveled to the Edward Jones Dome to play the St. Louis Rams Sunday December 16, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2007-12-16 St. Louis
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre walks off the field after beating the Rams 33-14. The Green Bay Packers traveled to the Edward Jones Dome to play the St. Louis Rams Sunday December 16, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-01-12 Green Bay
Cullen Jenkins celebrates a sack of Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck for a 12-yard loss to the Seattle 8-yard line in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in the NFC Divisional Playoffs Saturday January 12, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-01-12 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre points to the south endzone as the 3rd quarter ends. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in the NFC Divisional Playoffs Saturday January 12, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-09-08 Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers heads for a Lambeau Leap after scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Lambeau Field September 8, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-10-12 Seattle
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams hits Seattle Seahawks' Koren Robinson after a 4-yard catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers Traveled to Qwest Field in Seattle Washington to play the Seahawks Sunday October 12, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-11-09 Minneapolis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is helped up by Scott Wells after being sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Chad Greenway for a 12-yard loss in the 3rd quarter.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-12-14 Jacksonville
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Hawk sacked Jacksonville Jaguars' David Garrard for a 8-yard loss in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in Florida to play the Jaguars Sunday December 14, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-12-22 Chicago
Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver walks off the field after losing to the Bears in overtime. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldiers Field in Chicago to play the Bears in Monday Night Football December 22, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008-12-28 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Al Harris was called for Illegal Contact on this 35-yard pass from Detroit Lions' Dan Orlovsky to John Standeford in the 4th quarter. Standeford caught the pass at the Green Bay 45-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 28, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2009-10-18 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Johnny Jolly celebrates a sack of Detroit Lions' Daunte Culpepper for a 9-yard yard loss. The sack was credited to Clay Matthews. .The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday October 18, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2009-10-18 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Cullen Jenkins intercepted a Detroit Lions' Daunte Culpepper pass and returned to the Detroit 17-yard line in the 1st quarter. Detroit Lions' Jeff Backus makes the tackle. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday October 18, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2010-10-24 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews pressures Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre in the 4th quarter Favre was able to throw the ball away. .The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday October 24, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2010-12-26 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson hauls in a 38-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to the Packers 1-yard line in the 4th quarter. .The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2010-12-26 Green Bay
2010-Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants' Eli Manning after the Packers beat the Giants. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2010-12-26 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson fumbles the ball after a 7-yard catch in the 2nd quarter. The ball was recovered by New York Giants' Justin Tuck. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2011-01-02 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a 2-yard loss on 3rd and 3 on the Chicago 3-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday January 2, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2011-01-23 Chicago
Green Bay Packers' Nick Collins and Clay Matthews brake up a pass intended for Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen in the 2nd quarter. .The Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Sunday January 23, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2011-01-23 Chicago
Green Bay Packers' Sam Shields intercepted a Chicago Bears' Caleb Hanie pass intended for Chicago Bears' Johnny Knox late in the 4th quarter. This ended the Bears come back hopes. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Sunday January 23, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2012-07-29 Super Bowl XLV
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson celebrates Rodgers touchdown29-yard touchdown pass to Nelson in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, Sunday February 6, 2011 in Cowboys Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2015-09-28 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers running back Alonzo Harris (46) for 16-yards in the 1st quarter. he is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines (23). The Green Bay Packers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2015-10-11 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks St. Louis Rams quarterback Nick Foles (5) for a 8-yard loss in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the St Louis Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2015-11-15 Green Bay
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Pennel (64) can't contain Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) who completed a short pass to Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2015-11-26 Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers held a ceremony at halftime to retire the number of former quarterback Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago BearsThursday, Nov. 26, 2015 at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2016-01-03 Green Bay
Green Bay's James Jones can't hang on to this Aaron Rodgers pass while defended by Vikings Xavier Rhodes. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2016-12-24 Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run in the 2nd quarter with a Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
