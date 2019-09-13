You are the owner of this article.
State Journal shot of Brett Favre named one of 100 best sports photos in NFL history

Photo named one of 100 best football images of all time

Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre points to the south end zone as the 3rd quarter ends. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in the NFC Divisional Playoffs Saturday January 12, 2008. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A photo of former Packers quarterback Brett Favre taken by Steve Apps of the Wisconsin State Journal has been chosen one of the best 100 photographs in NFL history.

In honor of the League's 100th season, a panel of photographers and photo editors selected 100 pivotal images from years of archival photos.

"Over the past century, this game has produced many of the most enduring images in sports, from Jack Lambert's gap-toothed grimace to Pat Tillman's triumphant trot, from Dwight Clark's leaping catch to Odell Beckham's mind-bending snatch," according to the gallery's introduction.

The State Journal photo was taken when the Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on January 12, 2008. In the shot, Favre points to the south end zone as the 3rd quarter ends. Over the years, Apps' photo has become one of the iconic shots of Favre.

The NFL's compilation of photos includes other shots of Green Bay Packers games, showing images such as Vince Lombardi and Jerry Kramer in 1968 and Bart Starr in the Ice Bowl in 1967.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the Packers team was first organized.

The 2008 photo of Favre came during a season in which things were looking good for a possible Super Bowl appearance by the Packers, and Favre was at his peak.

"The Packers beat the Seahawks in what some people called the 'snow globe' game," Apps said when describing the scene in a year-end collection of the paper's best photos.

"This picture was taken as the third quarter ended and the Packers had just made a first down inside the 10-yard line," he wrote. "Favre had not joined the rest of the team because of the quarter change, and had already started to walk to the other side of the field. While he was walking, he stopped and made the signal for a first down. It made a very unique picture of Favre in a snowstorm."

In 2008, the photo won the Dave Boss Award of Excellence in the 40th annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest. It was awarded the Photograph of the Year for the 2007 NFL season, winning in the feature category. Apps has covered the Packers for 30 years.

The photo is also part of a State Journal commemorative section marking the Packers’ 100th anniversary, which is available at area Kwik Trips where the newspaper is sold.

