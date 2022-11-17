Squandering opportunity to get back in NFC playoff hunt, Packers fall to Titans

GREEN BAY — So much for that.

Four days after what had appeared to be a season-shifting come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers entered their Thursday night prime-time matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field with a chance to not only validate that victory but announce themselves as serious playoff contenders in a weak NFC where anything could happen.

Instead, with so much to play for and the built-in advantage of playing both ends of a short week at home, the Packers played like a clueless, rudderless group that is going nowhere fast — with a crew that made the win over the Cowboys look like a meaningless blip on the radar.

The loss, which left quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting on the bench bundled in a heavy coat and staring straight ahead in disbelief, dropped the Packers to 4-7 on the season with six games to play.

Instead of going into Philadelphia to face the NFC-leading Eagles with a modicum of momentum after back-to-back wins, the Packers have now lost as many regular-season games this year as they did over the past two seasons combined.

The Titans, despite a banged-up lineup and the inconvenience of traveling for “Thursday Night Football,” improved to 7-3 and remain atop the AFC South and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

The Titans took the opening kickoff and made it a 7-0 game without much resistance on their way to a 14-yard Ryan Tannehill-to-Dontrell Hilliard touchdown. The Green Bay defense, a third-and-7 stop away from a three-and-out, instead gave up a 43-yard Tannehill-to-Treylon Burks deep ball downfield, with Burks getting behind nickelback Keisean Nixon.

Green Bay answered two series later, with a 24-yard catch by Randall Cobb — activated earlier in the day following a four-game injured reserve stint with a high-ankle sprain — jump-starting the drive, which ended in a 14-yard Rodgers-to-Christian Watson free-play touchdown when the Packers caught the Titans with 12 men on the field at the snap.

A low Jack Coco snap led to Mason Crosby’s extra point being blocked — the third time the Packers have had a place-kick blocked this season — to leave Green Bay down, 7-6.

The Titans embarked on a seemingly interminable drive, running 18 plays and chewing up 10 minutes, 6 seconds of the second quarter — only to be turned away empty-handed when rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker met Derrick Henry on fourth-and-1 from the Green Bay 4 and threw him for a 2-yard loss with the help of Krys Barnes and Preston Smith.

The celebration was brief, however. Backed up in the shadow of their own goalposts, the Packers went three-and-out — with Rodgers getting called for intentional grounding while standing on the goal line on third down.

That left the Titans plenty of time to move back into scoring position. After limiting Henry’s effectiveness early on, the defense couldn’t prevent his 4-yard touchdown run, which made it 14-6 at the half.

Green Bay moved the ball with the opening possession of the third quarter, but the drive stalled at the Titans’ 20-yard line and the Packers had to settle for a 39-yard Crosby field goal to make it 14-9.

But the Titans, who came into the night with the 31st-ranked passing offense, averaging a paltry 148.2 yards per game through the air, continued to have their way with a Packers pass defense that had been third in the NFL through 10 games.

With a 31-yard deep ball to a wide open Chig Okonkwo and a 42-yard catch-and-run by Henry on a screen pass to the left flat, the Titans went from their own 12-yard line to the Green Bay 9. Henry then took a handoff, ran toward the line and then jump-passed a 3-yard TD to tight end Austin Hooper.

Kicker Josh Lambo clanged the extra point off the right upright to keep the score at 20-9, but the Packers answered again, with a 28-yard Rodgers-to-Cobb completion leading to yet another Watson touchdown, this time an 8-yarder. Aaron Jones’ 2-point conversion run made it 20-17.

But yet again, the Packers’ pass defense couldn’t get a stop. Instead, the group left wideout Robert Woods all alone for a 32-yard pickup and three plays later Tannehill hit Hooper for a 16-yard touchdown and a 27-17 lead.

That left the Packers in a double-digit fourth-quarter hole for the second straight week. But unlike against the Cowboys, when they rallied from a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime, there was no comeback in the offing — leaving the Packers with an all-time record of 3-46 (including the win over the Cowboys) with Rodgers at quarterback when facing such a big fourth-quarter deficit.