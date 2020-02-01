Spotting greatness: The story behind the Eagles' 1999 hiring of Andy Reid, then a Packers assistant

Reid's obsession for detail and planning was evident when he showed up at his interview with that now-famous Webster's Dictionary-sized notebook.

"The book had everything you could possibly imagine if you were preparing yourself to become a head coach in the NFL," Banner said. "He literally had things like notes from speeches that other head coaches had given on opening day.

"The thing that maybe was most impressive to us was he had ranked every coach at every single position one through 10, including college guys. He literally had a draft board of coaches. He would have a wide receiver coach as the sixth-rated guy, and you'd ask him why he was No. 6, and the extent of detail and insight he showed in answering those questions was really stunning. To this day, I've seen nothing like it from any other coach."

The book gave Lurie and Banner confidence that Reid could evaluate coaches and put together a solid staff and manage it, which they felt was critical. They were right.

While Reid might have made a few staff missteps later on in his tenure in Philly, his early coaching hires were generally exceptional, including his first two coordinators — Rod Dowhower and Jim Johnson. Ten of his assistants have gone on to be NFL head coaches.