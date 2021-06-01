 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special delivery? New coordinator Maurice Drayton hopes rookies will boost Packers’ return, coverage units
0 comments
topical alert top story
PACKERS

Special delivery? New coordinator Maurice Drayton hopes rookies will boost Packers’ return, coverage units

  • 0
drayton photo 6-1

Special teams coach Maurice Drayton watches the action during OTAs last week in Green Bay.

 EVAN SIEGLE, GREEN BAY PACKERS

GREEN BAY — To be clear, Brian Gutekunst didn’t draft anyone solely to play special teams.

But you can bet the Green Bay Packers general manager was thinking about his team’s anemic special teams units — the ones that have finished in the top 10 of the NFL just once over the past 15 years of longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings — when he took Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round and Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.

“Absolutely,” Gutekunst said last month following the final day of the draft. “We always look at the value each player in the draft brings us in special teams. Obviously, Amari Rodgers is someone who’s going to be a big factor on ‘teams,’ but as we got later in the draft, you want to give these guys the best opportunity to make your team, and certainly special teams is a big factor in that. It was on our minds quite a bit as we went through the final four or five picks.”

In Rodgers, the Packers got a versatile offensive weapon who not only should be a useful tool in coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme but should give new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton the explosive return man the Packers have been lacking lo these many years.

But beyond Rodgers, the Packers got underway with their second week of organized team activity practices with two other rookies who very well could impact their moribund special teams units in Jean-Charles and McDuffie, who Drayton believes could be difference-makers. And Drayton also thinks first-round pick Eric Stokes, a cornerback from Georgia, and seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, a running back from Mississippi State, could be contributors as well.

“I tell you, this draft class, I’m really excited about it,” Drayton said.

Drayton went out of his way to praise Jean-Charles — “I really love Shemar, out of Appalachian State,” Drayton said, unprompted — while Jean-Charles credits playing at a non-Power 5 school for preparing him to contribute immediately on special teams.

For while shutdown corners at blueblood schools aren’t making tackles on coverage units or blocking on return units, Jean-Charles did both, including last season, when he broke up more passes than any cornerback in college football.

“You know, App State, it’s a blue-collar program. All of my head coaches that I’ve had, we still kept the same philosophy — that regardless, starter or not, you’re going to play special teams,” Jean-Charles said. “And especially if you’re a defensive back, you’re going to play special teams. So, I played all phases except field goal team.

“I was on field goal block, I played front lines on the kick return, played kickoff, punt, punt return. So I have experience playing pretty much all the phases. Having that background, I’m just trying to apply that right now. We do a lot of special teams work in practice, and I’m just trying to take what I have in my back pocket and try to apply that every day.”

That approach was evident to Drayton during the brief special-teams periods at the post-draft rookie camp and has been clear throughout OTAs as well.

“He has an attitude about teams that I really like,” Drayton said. “Excuse my phrase, but he has this ‘dog’ mentality that’s kind of infectious. So we like him a lot.”

Meanwhile, as the second week of OTA practices began on Tuesday, incumbent punter JK Scott and incumbent long snapper Hunter Bradley both have in-person competition for their jobs after not having that in camp a year ago. Scott is competing with Ryan Winslow, while Bradley is battling Joe Fortunato.

While Scott and Bradley were members of Gutekunst’s first draft class, Winslow, a 2018 undrafted free agent from the University of Pittsburgh who started out with the Chicago Bears, has six career regular-season punts (all with Arizona Cardinals in 2019), while Fortunato came out of the University of Delaware in 2017 but has never played in an NFL game of any kind.

Drayton put Scott and Bradley on notice when he took the coordinator job in January — “They understand that their backs are against the wall,” Drayton said at his introductory news conference in March — and feels they’ve answered that challenge so far.

“I’m really pleased with their process and the way they came back. (But) as you know, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, so they have to bring it every day,” Drayton said. “It’s going to be real interesting. It’s far from over.”

Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures

Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl hopes dashed as Tampa Bay Buccaneers take NFC title
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl hopes dashed as Tampa Bay Buccaneers take NFC title

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…

Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…

Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Chicago Bears to claim NFC's top seed
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers take down Chicago Bears to claim NFC's top seed

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …

Photos: Green Bay Packers crush Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers crush Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…

Photos: Green Bay Packers withstand Carolina Panthers' late push
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers withstand Carolina Panthers' late push

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Detroit Lions to secure NFC North crown
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off Detroit Lions to secure NFC North crown

  • 0

It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…

Photos: Aaron Rodgers reaches career milestone as Packers hold off Eagles
Pro football
topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers reaches career milestone as Packers hold off Eagles

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise past Chicago Bears to stay in control of NFC North
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise past Chicago Bears to stay in control of NFC North

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…

Photos: Packers' early lead not enough to hold off charging Colts
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers' early lead not enough to hold off charging Colts

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off strong effort from reeling Jacksonville Jaguars
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers hold off strong effort from reeling Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …

Photos: Green Bay Packers rout shorthanded San Francisco 49ers
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers rout shorthanded San Francisco 49ers

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…

Photos: Minnesota Vikings grind down Green Bay Packers at windy Lambeau Field
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Minnesota Vikings grind down Green Bay Packers at windy Lambeau Field

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back on track with victory over Houston Texans
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers get back on track with victory over Houston Texans

  • 0

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…

Photos: Packers pick up first loss after Buccaneers erase Green Bay's early lead in short order
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers pick up first loss after Buccaneers erase Green Bay's early lead in short order

  • 0

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…

Photos: Aaron Rodgers keeps Green Bay Packers offense rolling against Atlanta Falcons
Pro football
topical

Photos: Aaron Rodgers keeps Green Bay Packers offense rolling against Atlanta Falcons

  • 0

Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…

Photos: Packers hold off Saints for 37-30 victory in New Orleans
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers hold off Saints for 37-30 victory in New Orleans

  • 0

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…

Photos: Packers overcome early deficit to defeat Lions behind career day from Aaron Jones
Pro football
topical top story

Photos: Packers overcome early deficit to defeat Lions behind career day from Aaron Jones

  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…

Photos: Packers take down Vikings in season opener behind virtuoso performance from Aaron Rodgers
Pro football
topical

Photos: Packers take down Vikings in season opener behind virtuoso performance from Aaron Rodgers

  • 0

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…

Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft
Pro football
alert topical

Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft

  • Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…

Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule
Pro football
alert topical

Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule

  • Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…

Get ready for Packers season with a position-by-position breakdown of Green Bay's roster
Pro football
alert topical

Get ready for Packers season with a position-by-position breakdown of Green Bay's roster

  • 0

Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…

+1 
drayton mug 6-1

Drayton
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics