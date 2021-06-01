Special delivery? New coordinator Maurice Drayton hopes rookies will boost Packers’ return, coverage units

GREEN BAY — To be clear, Brian Gutekunst didn’t draft anyone solely to play special teams.

But you can bet the Green Bay Packers general manager was thinking about his team’s anemic special teams units — the ones that have finished in the top 10 of the NFL just once over the past 15 years of longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings — when he took Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round and Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.

“Absolutely,” Gutekunst said last month following the final day of the draft. “We always look at the value each player in the draft brings us in special teams. Obviously, Amari Rodgers is someone who’s going to be a big factor on ‘teams,’ but as we got later in the draft, you want to give these guys the best opportunity to make your team, and certainly special teams is a big factor in that. It was on our minds quite a bit as we went through the final four or five picks.”

In Rodgers, the Packers got a versatile offensive weapon who not only should be a useful tool in coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme but should give new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton the explosive return man the Packers have been lacking lo these many years.