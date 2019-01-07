GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have settled on the man they want to be their new head coach: Matt LaFleur.

Two sources said Monday evening that the Packers had settled on the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator and informed the other candidates that they‘d interviewed that they’d made their choice. ESPN was first to report that LaFleur was the pick.

LaFleur was offered the job Monday and the two sides were working on a contract as of Monday evening, the sources said. The team has yet to make a formal announcement.

LaFleur interviewed with team president/CEO Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball on Sunday, the last of a bevy of candidates to sit down with the team’s brass.

LaFleur, 39, has coached with the two current NFL head coaches considered to be the most innovative offensively — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur worked with McVay in Washington as the Redskins’ quarterbacks coach (2010-‘13), while McVay coached tight ends. LaFleur left Washington to coach Notre Dame’s quarterbacks in 2014, then worked with Shanahan as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach while Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator (2015-’16). In 2016, the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and quarterback Matt Ryan won the NFL MVP.

LaFleur rejoined McVay last year as his offensive coordinator when McVay took over as the Rams’ head coach. He left to join the Titans as offensive coordinator this season under defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel, who allowed LaFleur to call the offensive plays — something he didn’t do under McVay.

“Matt is a great coach,” McVay said after LaFleur joined the Titans. “It is a big loss for us. Matt is a great teacher, a great leader, a great motivator. I think he sees the game from the quarterback’s standpoint just from his history of playing.”

LaFleur was the last of 10 candidates to interview for the job. The others were ex-Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell; ex-Colts head coach Chuck Pagano; Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels; Patriots linebackers coach/defensive play-caller Brian Flores; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken; and ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

This story will be updated.