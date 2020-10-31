 Skip to main content
Source: Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19
Aaron Jones, Todd Davis, AP photo

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a 7-yard run with Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) trying to stop him at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

MINNEAPOLIS — Linebacker Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, a league source said, but the Vikings are proceeding as scheduled for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

The Vikings held practice on Friday morning, when Davis was not present. He was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list in the afternoon, joining rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who has been in quarantine since Wednesday. The team has not said whether Dantzler tested positive or is a close contact of an infected person.

The positive test on the Vikings was first reported by ESPN.

No other new absences from Friday's practice indicate the Vikings identified any close contacts with Davis among teammates. The rest of the linebacker corps, including Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson, were practicing.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) also did not practice and was placed on injured reserve later Friday. Holton Hill (foot), Dantzler and new addition Chris Jones, who remains in the six-day entry testing protocols, missed practice and likely won't be available against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Davis will miss Sunday's game in Green Bay because NFL protocols require a minimum five-day isolation for positive cases and high-risk close contacts. If Dantzler is neither, he can return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Davis, the 28-year-old who was the Broncos' leading tackler each of the past two seasons, was just starting to carve out a bigger role after signing with the Vikings in September after Anthony Barr's season-ending injury. He played a season-high 30 snaps in the Vikings' last game, in Week 6 against the Falcons. The Vikings will have to replace those snaps between Hardy Nickerson Jr. and Ryan Connelly on the active roster.

The Broncos also had a positive player case on Friday morning, the team announced. In a statement, the Broncos said it sent home two additional players identified as close contacts and postponed Friday's practice while moving meetings online. The NFL already had the Broncos in its intensive COVID protocols due to recent exposure.

