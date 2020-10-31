Source: Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Linebacker Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, a league source said, but the Vikings are proceeding as scheduled for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

The Vikings held practice on Friday morning, when Davis was not present. He was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list in the afternoon, joining rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who has been in quarantine since Wednesday. The team has not said whether Dantzler tested positive or is a close contact of an infected person.

The positive test on the Vikings was first reported by ESPN.

No other new absences from Friday's practice indicate the Vikings identified any close contacts with Davis among teammates. The rest of the linebacker corps, including Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson, were practicing.

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) also did not practice and was placed on injured reserve later Friday. Holton Hill (foot), Dantzler and new addition Chris Jones, who remains in the six-day entry testing protocols, missed practice and likely won't be available against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.