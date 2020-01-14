Some answers, lots of questions for NFC, AFC title games

Tennessee certainly can run the ball. Yet it's won with quarterback Ryan Tannehill basically being pedestrian, if you will, in the playoffs. And the pass rush must come alive.

Green Bay has a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback, a spectacular receiver, do-it-all running back and steady enough line. It also has a dangerous pass rush. What it lacks is enough reliability in the secondary and, despite its gaudy record, an inability to put away opponents before things get uncomfortable.

So that leaves the Niners, whose biggest question mark entering the playoffs was QB Jimmy Garoppolo's lack of experience. We can scratch that worry. We also know this team can catch the ball, run it, pursue on defense, cover in the passing game and unnerve opposing passers. Give the nod here to the Niners.

CAN YOU DO IT ANDY?

Like Rodgers, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Unlike Rodgers, Reid has no Lombardi Trophy on his mantle.

Indeed, few coaches have been so successful in more than one location - Marty Schottenheimer and Dan Reeves come to mind - without owning a ring. Reid got to the 2005 Super Bowl, where his Eagles lost a close one to New England.