Snow place like home? Packers winter wonderland win over Titans underscores importance of top NFC seed

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams is sure of it: The Tennessee Titans are a much better team than they appeared to be during the 40-14 trouncing they endured at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at snowy, chilly Lambeau Field.
Which is exactly why — even if there aren’t going to be a meaningful number of fans in the venerable stadium’s bleachers during the playoffs — the Packers star wide receiver believes securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason is absolutely imperative to his team’s championship aspirations.
“People definitely don't want to play in the cold. It's tough, man. It's tough,” Adams explained in the wake of yet another big-time performance (11 receptions, 142 yards, three touchdowns) against a defense that was slip-sliding away while trying to keep up with him. “It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll.
“I think that (Titans) team is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do. I don’t want to attribute everything that happened out there to the weather, but it definitely didn’t help them out at all — and it definitely played in our favor given we have guys who go out there every single week and get used to playing in it. I think it definitely gives us an advantage.”
At 12-3, the Packers remain in control of their own NFC playoff destiny. Beat the Chicago Bears (8-7) on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago and the No. 1 seed — and the lone NFC first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs that come with it — is theirs. They also can lose to the Bears and still be the No. 1 seed provided the Seattle Seahawks lose on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Packers-Bears and Seahawks-49ers are both 3:25 p.m. kickoffs.
The Bears, meanwhile, can earn the No. 7 playoff seed either by beating the Packers or by having the Arizona Cardinals lose to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears started the season 5-1, then lost six in a row (including a 41-25 loss to the Packers at Lambeau field on Nov. 29) and have now won three straight to get back into playoff contention behind suddenly resurgent quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday afternoon he’s gotten no indication the Packers will be able to expand their in-person attendance at Lambeau Field beyond the team employees, front-line healthcare workers and first responders who’ve been permitted over the past few weeks. Those special guests have numbered no more than 500 and before that the Packers did not allow any fans at all in the stands.
Team president/CEO Mark Murphy has made no promises about the crowds expanding for the playoffs, which would begin for the Packers on Jan. 16 or 17 if they secure the No. 1 seed.
More than half the league’s stadiums have allowed reduced numbers of paying ticketholders into their games, though the size of those crowds have varied wildly. The New Orleans Saints had 3,000 fans in attendance for their 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome, while the Dallas Cowboys had an announced crowd of 30,131 inside AT&T Stadium for their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
“Certainly, if you're asking me, I'd like to have that thing filled. But obviously there's a pandemic going on,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we don't want to jeopardize anybody's safety. I think that's first and foremost. You're always going to be very conscious of making sure that everybody can come into the stadium and be safe. We'd never want to jeopardize the health of even one person. That's just too many.
“I think our guys are doing it the right way. I know Mark has been talking to the doctors and making sure that we can operate in a safe manner.”
Even if the fans don’t return, the Packers’ victory over the Titans showed there can still be a home-field advantage at Lambeau Field without them.
For one, the Packers seemed to handle the uncertain footing better than the Titans, with Adams frequently able to stop his routes while defenders went right on going. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has long said wind — not cold temperatures or precipitation — is the only element that impacts his play, also seemed to have no trouble with his footing or his passing accuracy (21 of 25, 231 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, 128.1 passer rating).
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill went 11 for 24 for 121 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown pass (40.5 rating).
“The difficulty (for visiting quarterbacks) is just the ball. The ball becomes a lot slicker,” Rodgers explained. “Obviously with the field, when they take the tarp off 90 minutes before the game, the field changes, because then the snow is able to kind of seep into the grass. It becomes very slick, and then there’s a freezing process again that can happen. (Sunday night) was not as cold as some other games that we’ve had, but a lot of times it makes it feel even more slick.
“The ball is definitely more difficult to throw in these types of conditions. I’ve played in a lot of these games, so I feel pretty good about being able to throw it should we have snow and wind. It’s just something that we’re used to. We practice outdoors and we play in these types of games.”
Extra points
LaFleur expressed hope right tackle Rick Wagner, who left the game with a knee injury, avoided a serious injury. “I believe Rick is going to be OK, but we’ve got to take some time to get all the information,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see what the long-term effects are going to be.” … LaFleur praised the offensive line, which again had to juggle its lineup with veteran center Corey Linsley returning from missing three games with a knee injury, only to see Wagner depart — forcing yet another line shuffle. “It is awesome to know that you’ve got multiple people who can go in there and get the job done,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur praised defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s game plan for Titans star running back Derrick Henry and the players’ execution of the plan, holding Henry to 23 carries for 98 yards on the night — with his longest carry going for only 10 yards. “I thought that was just a really great effort out there,” LaFleur said. “I thought ‘Pett’ had a great plan for our guys, and I thought our guys were flying around. And that’s exactly what it’s going to take in order to win games at this time of the year.”
