Snow place like home? Packers winter wonderland win over Titans underscores importance of top NFC seed

“The difficulty (for visiting quarterbacks) is just the ball. The ball becomes a lot slicker,” Rodgers explained. “Obviously with the field, when they take the tarp off 90 minutes before the game, the field changes, because then the snow is able to kind of seep into the grass. It becomes very slick, and then there’s a freezing process again that can happen. (Sunday night) was not as cold as some other games that we’ve had, but a lot of times it makes it feel even more slick.

“The ball is definitely more difficult to throw in these types of conditions. I’ve played in a lot of these games, so I feel pretty good about being able to throw it should we have snow and wind. It’s just something that we’re used to. We practice outdoors and we play in these types of games.”

Extra points

LaFleur expressed hope right tackle Rick Wagner, who left the game with a knee injury, avoided a serious injury. “I believe Rick is going to be OK, but we’ve got to take some time to get all the information,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see what the long-term effects are going to be.” … LaFleur praised the offensive line, which again had to juggle its lineup with veteran center Corey Linsley returning from missing three games with a knee injury, only to see Wagner depart — forcing yet another line shuffle. “It is awesome to know that you’ve got multiple people who can go in there and get the job done,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur praised defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s game plan for Titans star running back Derrick Henry and the players’ execution of the plan, holding Henry to 23 carries for 98 yards on the night — with his longest carry going for only 10 yards. “I thought that was just a really great effort out there,” LaFleur said. “I thought ‘Pett’ had a great plan for our guys, and I thought our guys were flying around. And that’s exactly what it’s going to take in order to win games at this time of the year.”