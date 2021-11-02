Snap judgment: Packers replacing long-snapper Hunter Bradley with practice-squad player Steven Wirtel

GREEN BAY — Upon taking the job as the Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton said his room would be called the “Truth Room.”https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/packers-by-position-as-jk-scott-and-hunter-bradley-must-re-prove-themselves-they-should/article_bad80771-6143-58a3-b861-b9cd38ec9910.html
On Tuesday, the Packers faced the truth that long-snapper Hunter Bradley wasn’t good enough to move forward with — just as they had acknowledged at the end of training camp about punter JK Scott, Bradley’s fellow 2018 draft pick. The team plans to replace Bradley with practice-squad long-snapper Steven Wirtel, The Athletic reported.
Bradley, a seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, held the job for 3½ seasons, and while he didn’t have any flat-out disastrously bad snaps, his inconsistency had been problematic, especially of late. He was Pro Football Focus’ lowest-rated long-snapper, and his inconsistency factored into kicker Mason Crosby’s three misses in an Oct. 10 overtime victory at Cincinnati.
Scott, a fifth-round pick from Alabama that same year, was released at the end of camp after the team acquired Corey Bojorquez from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade. Bojorquez has been outstanding through the first eight games, averaging 47.8 gross yards and 43.3 net yards on 24 punts, including an 82-yarder — the second-longest in franchise history.
“I watched Steven when he came out (of Iowa State in 2020),” Drayton said in September, when Wirtel was signed to the practice squad. “Steven has very good velocity and he’s very accurate. Those are the things that stick out first when it comes to Steven.”
Bradley’s departure leaves the Packers with cornerback Jaire Alexander (first round), special teams linebacker Oren Burks (third round) and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth round) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth round) from that draft, Brian Gutekunst’s first as the general manager.
Like Bojorquez, Wirtel spent training camp with the Rams but lost out to Matt Orzech, just as Bojorquez punted well but couldn’t unseat incumbent punter Johnny Hekker.
“Great guy. I got a lot of work with him in L.A. Great guy,” Bojorquez said in September. “Had a lot of fun working with him. He’s a good snapper, good at protection. When I found out he was coming here, too, it was pretty cool to have a familiar face coming in with me. Excited to see what he does.”
Smith released
Inside linebacker Jaylon Smith’s Packers career lasted less than a month. The former Dallas Cowboys player saw action in two of the four games he spent on the roster, played 27 snaps on defense and, after being inactive as a healthy scratch for Thursday’s win at Arizona, was released by the team Tuesday.
Smith spoke confidently upon his arrival on Oct. 7 after the Cowboys cut him, but he seemed to struggle in his debut against Chicago on Oct. 17, and the Packers need roster spots with several key players set to return this week — wide receiver Davante Adams (from the reserve/COVID-19 list), left tackle David Bakhtiari (from the physically unable to perform list) and Valdes-Scantling (from injured reserve).
“I believe every player has their doubters but, for me, everything I’ve done up to this point has been legit and I know what kind of player I am,” Smith said after joining the Packers. “The guys know what kind of player I am. The coaches know. I’m a team guy, and I’m a guy that’s going to add value. So, honestly, I’m just head down, working and, when I get an opportunity, producing is the name of the game. So, I’m locked in and I’m ready to add some value.”
The Packers also made two practice-squad moves, re-signing defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and releasing linebacker Aaron Adeoye.
Benkert contracts COVID-19
No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, who turned heads during training camp https://madison.com/wsj/sports/football/professional/i-know-my-role-despite-strong-showing-in-23-14-preseason-loss-to-jets-kurt/article_cac9e216-a49e-5afa-ad4e-36a5202368aa.html and has been on the practice squad behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Jordan Love, said on Twitter he’d contracted COVID-19. In the afternoon, the Packers placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Benkert shares the quarterbacks room with Rodgers, Love and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, but there were no indications as of Tuesday evening that anyone else was infected. Rodgers made no mention of being concerned about COVID-19 during his weekly appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday afternoon. He’s set to speak with reporters for his midweek Q&A session on Wednesday.