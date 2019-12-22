Slot machine? Packers, Matt LaFleur move Davante Adams around in search of more production

“We had a seam (route) called on that touchdown and it was a one-high (safety look), so he kept it outside and made a nice play on it,” Rodgers said. “But him at ‘2’ or ‘3’ is a little harder for the defense to double him and he’s kind of at a danger spot there. Which we like.”

And Adams, clearly, likes it too. As frustrated as he has been at times this season with the toe injury and limited production – when the injury happened, he’d caught 10 passes for a single-game career-best 180 yards with 10 minutes to play the Packers’ 34-27 loss to Philadelphia on Sept. 24 – the Packers’ 11-3 record and the allure of a first-round playoff bye if they can win their final two games has assuaged some of his disappointment.

“My competitive nature and my personal goals and all that is one thing, but it’s a team-oriented goal. I want to be (productive) in order to help with that and holding myself to a standard where I know I’m holding down my end of the bargain,” Adams said. “It has nothing to do with wanting to be in the record books. So being 11-3 obviously takes away from some of the frustration.