Slimmer Preston Smith poised for bounce-back season — and earning his pay-cut money back — with Packers

“Guys get tired, and you get into the fourth quarter, they're eventually going to give up. The better shape we're in, we can go all game, and it's better for us. Those guys know. So, I'm sure Preston is training his butt off, which you can tell when he came in.”

Preston Smith, who was part of a four-man free agent signing class in 2019 that catapulted the Packers to the NFC Championship Game in coach Matt LaFleur’s first season, had an immediate impact that season lining up opposite fellow free agent signee Za’Darius Smith. Preston finished 2019 with 12 sacks and 55 quarterback pressures, making his four-year, $52 million signing look like money well spent.

Last season, he registered just four sacks and his pressures cratered to just 26. Delivering a third as many sacks and less than half as many pressures with a high cap number left the Packers with two choices: Release Smith outright or work out a restructured deal that cut his pay but gave him a chance to earn that lost money back. General manager Brian Gutekunst opted for the latter and the sides came to an agreement in March.