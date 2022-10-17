Simplicity not so simple: Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers seek answers to Packers’ offensive woes

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur isn’t entirely sure what his future Pro Football of Fame quarterback means when he says the Green Bay Packers need to “simplify” their offensive approach following back-to-back losses.

But the Packers fourth-year coach said Monday he’s certainly willing to discuss with Aaron Rodgers the best way forward for a unit that has struggled of late.

As soon as LaFleur figures out exactly what Rodgers in fact wants to simplify.

“First of all, you’re going to have to ask Aaron what he meant by that,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters Monday, one day after the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. “Second of all, every week when we go through a plan, we are 100% going into the game on the same page. There’s nothing that we put in when we put in a game plan without having some communication with him.

“I don’t want to put it in if he doesn’t feel good about it or uneasy about it. Obviously you always want your quarterback to be comfortable and confident with the plan. That’s where it starts. We talk about everything we’re going to put in.”

But in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, which ended with a chorus of boos as the team left the field, Rodgers’ takeaway was that given the offense’s poor execution — the Packers finished the game with 278 net yards and Rodgers’ unimpressive stat line (26 completions on 41 attempts for 246 yards and one touchdown for an 88.1 passer rating) was accompanied by a physical beating (four sacks, nine QB hits) — was a result of players not fully grasping what they were supposed to do.

“I just think that based on how we’ve played the last two weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody — for the line, for the backs, for the receivers,” Rodgers said. “Just simplify some things and maybe that’ll help us get back on track.”

Asked what he meant by that, Rodgers declined to delve into details, though he did mention wanting less pre-snap motion, a bugaboo of his for awhile but also a staple of the Packers’ style of offense. Rodgers also attempted to thread the needle of pushing for an alternative approach while trying not to criticize the coaching staff or the scheme itself.

“On the couple drives that we did move the ball, it was very simple things. Very simple plays, no motion. So, we need to look at everything — (including) the guys that we’ve got and what we can accomplish with them,” Rodgers said. “Nobody works harder than Matt on the plan each week and nobody comes with better ideas than him and his staff.

“But, if it’s not working, it's not because those guys aren’t grinding. It’s because we’re not executing. If you think we have the right players, then we need to simplify things. If you don’t, then that’s a whole other conversation.”

Later, Rodgers added, “The simplest plays are the best plays. The smartest players are the best players. That’s what I’ve always believed in. There are times when we get out there and scheme and look really amazing. And there are times when we’re not executing the scheme. The scheme is good — really good. But even the best scheme takes good execution. When we’re not executing the way we’re capable of executing or the way we should be capable of executing, it might be time to reel it back in a little bit and simplify some things.”

For his part, LaFleur said he is open to anything his quarterback wants to discuss with him and the rest of the offensive staff as they begin game-planning for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

But LaFleur also pointed out he used very little motion on the Packers’ two offensive possessions against the Jets — both drives were three-and-outs for a net minus-2 yards — and went on to explain that motion does serve a legitimate purpose, even if Rodgers isn’t a fan of it.

“We never want to do anything that’s going to confuse our players,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, I don’t want to put our players in a spot where, why motion if there’s going to be more confusion? I’m with that. We don’t want to do that.

“A lot of the time when we do it, it is either to try to gain some sort of advantage — whether it’s getting man/zone (coverage) tells, whether it’s maybe gaining some leverage so you can have a different angle on a block, maybe it’s allowing a wide receiver a free release. We don’t just do it to do it. Maybe it’s to disguise a play we really like that we ran a bunch. There’s many reasons why you do it, but we’re never going to do it just for the sake of doing it.”

LaFleur also left open the possibility that, while “everything’s up for discussion” about the offense, wholesale changes might not be in order. A horrendous offensive line performance short-circuited a lot of what the Packers wanted to do against the Jets. And while the issues go deeper than the blocking unit, LaFleur doesn’t want to overreact.

At the same time, LaFleur acknowledged that even something as simple as reallocating offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s time — he spent the past three years as the team’s offensive line coach, and that group may need more attention from him right now — is worth considering.

“We definitely have to look at what we’re doing, because it hasn’t been up to the level that I would say that we’ve been accustomed to over my tenure here,” LaFleur said. “We haven’t performed that poorly in a game up until this point.

“We just, we didn’t move the ball very effectively. We didn’t run it very well. Aaron took way too many hits. We had too many dropped balls. We had some costly penalties. So, there’s a lot of things we have to do better collectively. It’s not just one person. It’s not just one position group. It’s everybody.”