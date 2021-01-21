Shawn Windsor: New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's philosophy for football is already outdated

The Detroit Lions new head coach, Dan Campbell, has never been a coordinator. He has never called plays, on either side of the ball. He has never had to take an offseason and design a detailed, meticulous strategy and stuff it in a binder, or on a computer.

And that's just fine.

Campbell understands the game. Relates well to players — according to many who have played for him. And, by most accounts, has a fine sense of the shifting cultural norms from one generation to the next.

As he told Billy Liucci, a Texas A&M writer who hosts a podcast, last summer:

"You have to be able to adjust to the athlete of today. And what the athlete of today is-it's not necessarily, 'Oh man, it's a negative thing.' It's just different. And these kids were raised different, and they have different experiences than we did 20 years ago and those before us .

". you have to be willing to listen to these (guys), and I feel like there needs to be more of working relationship with your athletes, certainly at the NFL level. These are grown men that we're dealing with. Like I always approach it as we are working together . Now, how do I make your job easier? That's my job. How do I pull the most out of you? That's my job as a coach. And your job is to use me as a resource."