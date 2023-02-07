GREEN BAY — The next step in Aaron Rodgers’ journey toward a decision on his football future will be a spending four days and four nights in total darkness, alone with his thoughts.
Calling it an “isolation retreat” at one point and a “darkness retreat” at another, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback said during his weekly appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube he will embark on the experience sometimes next week after Super Bowl LVII.
"I've got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation," Rodgers said. "And then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision."
Saying that he is “still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said that part of reason behind his planned sensory-deprivation experience is “to be able to contemplate all things my future, and then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness. And then move forward.”
The 39-year-old Rodgers, who has turned to alternative medicines and spoken publicly about a myriad non-traditional health, wellness and lifestyle choices in recent years, said the retreat consists of “four nights of complete darkness,” and that he cannot bring anything with him to the “little house” where he will spend his time completely alone.
“(There is) like a little slot that they’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness. No music, no nothing,” said Rodgers, who was speaking with McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk via videoconference from his offseason home in Malibu, California. “No light. No light for four days.
“It’s not like you bring a journal or you bring music or anything. There’s no sounds. It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts.”
Rodgers said the sensory deprivation can lead to an experience similar to that of ingesting dimethyltryptamine (DMT), an active ingredient in ayahuasca, a hallucinogen he has said he took during a ceremony last year.
“There can be some hallucinations in there” in the darkness, Rodgers said. “But it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Rodgers said he is free to leave the house if he decides he is uncomfortable.
“Nobody I’ve talked to who’s done it has had a bad trip. They’ve all had really magical experiences and meaningful breakthroughs,” Rodgers said. “The door’s open, so if you want to leave, you can walk out the door.”
Later, he added: “I am not scared. I’m looking forward to this as much as anything I’ve done in a long time. (I'm) so excited to unplug for a few days and then come back and tell you all about it.”
Before delving into his sensory deprivation plans, Rodgers spoke about the reaction he received from fans while he was winning the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, with fans of the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, among others, lobbying for him to join their teams.
“I'm not a free agent. I'm under contract with the Packers,” said Rodgers, who certainly sounded like a free agent during the tournament when discussing his possible team if he plays in 2023. “That gets lost in the conversation a lot.”
Rodgers former teammate in Green Bay, three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, said during the Pro Bowl Games he is actively recruiting Rodgers to join the Raiders. The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders last March in exchange for first- and second-round draft picks.
“The Raiders fans were probably the most vocal and the most numerous,” Rodgers said of the crowd at Pebble Beach. Told that betting sites have the Raiders as the most likely team he’ll play for next season, Rodgers replied coyly, “Vegas tends to be right about these things.”
Nevertheless, Rodgers insisted he hasn’t made up his mind about playing and that retirement remains a possibility.
“For sure. It’s a real thing, 100%,” Rodgers said of retiring.
Meanwhile, Rodgers scoffed at the idea Tom Brady’s decision to retire last week means he will play in 2023 so he won’t be in Brady’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class in 2028.
“The idea that I wouldn't want to share a stage with Tom Brady and J.J. Watt, I think, is ridiculous,” Rodgers said. “That’s already going to be an incredible Hall of Fame class. Their decisions don’t impact my own decision.
“(It) doesn’t make me want to come back so I can have my own stage. That’s just not how I think. I don’t think like that.”
