Seeking secondary depth charge, Packers claim ex-Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram

GREEN BAY — Last week, Joe Barry flat-out said struggling safety Darnell Savage would be “unbelievable” in the Green Bay Packers’ defense as a slot cornerback, but that the coaches didn’t feel like they had an alternative option to fill Savage’s spot at safety if they made such a move.

Well, they might have one now.

The Packers were awarded ex-Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram on waivers Wednesday as the team added yet another former Raiders player to its secondary in hopes of improving its underperforming defense.

Abram was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Mississippi State and was selected six picks after the Packers took Savage out of Maryland with the second of their two first-round picks that year.

(The Packers’ first-round pick that year, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after tearing the ACL in his right knee last Sunday at Detroit, creating a roster spot for Abram.)

Just how quickly Abram can get up to speed with the Packers defense and contribute is unclear, though he did play for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia last year, when Bisaccia served as the Raiders interim head coach, and also played with cornerback Keisean Nixon and safety Dallin Leavitt, a pair of ex-Raiders who joined the Packers this offseason.

It’s possible Abram could at least contribute on special teams in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Abram played in only one game as a rookie because of a major shoulder injury (a torn rotator and labrum) but started 27 games over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He started six games this season for the Raiders before losing his starting job and being released on Tuesday.

For his career, Abram has recorded three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 255 tackles in 36 career games. After the Raiders opted to not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Abram will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, with the Packers paying roughly half of his $2.06 million base salary for this season.

Abram was college teammates with Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins and running back Kylin Hill, and Nixon said Wednesday that he and Abram are close friends.

“BFFs, for real,” Nixon said, before saying that, while “happy” and “excited” about Abram’s arrival, “I just hope he doesn’t think he can live with me. He can go to the hotel or something; he can’t stay with me.”

Then, Nixon added Abram had been texting him throughout the day after learning the Packers had claimed him.

“We’re really like brothers, for real. (But) he’s stressing me out. My phone is ringing right now. He’s calling me. … It’s going to be good for us, honestly. He’s going to bring us another guy who’ll run through walls, hit, physical. He knows his game, good person to be around. He’s going to be a good addition to the team.”

Whether Barry, the Packers’ second-year defensive coordinator, will see Abram as a viable safety option that’ll allow Savage to play more inside coverage remains to be seen, but Barry seemed open last week to moving Savage if it would improve the unit’s performance.

“I think Darnell Savage would be an unbelievable ‘nickel,’ and we’ve repped him there at times over the years. But in order to do that, if you’re going to move him to the nickel corner position, you’ve got to feel comfortable with putting someone in at safety,” Barry explained. “I definitely, absolutely think Darnell has the skill to do that, there’s no doubt about it. … It’s just we haven’t been able to get to some of those things with moving him specifically to the nickel corner position.”

Unhealthy feeling

You know your injury situation is approaching catastrophic levels when you only need to list 10 more players on the injury report to reach a point where it’d be easier to list who’s healthy instead of who isn’t.

That’s where the Packers’ roster stood on Wednesday, when a whopping 17 players were listed on their report — including 10 players who didn’t take part in what coach Matt LaFleur said was mostly an “above-the-neck, more jog-through” style practice. LaFleur is planning for a normal Thursday practice.

Not practicing at all Wednesday were quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb); offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Jenkins (knee); inside linebackers Krys Barnes (concussion) and De'Vondre Campbell (knee); wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee); cornerbacks Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) and Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle); and Gary, who was later placed on injured reserve.

Six other players were limited in practice: kicker Mason Crosby (back); cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf); running back Aaron Jones (ankle); wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder); right guard Jon Runyan (knee); and outside linebacker Preston Smith (neck).

Wide receiver Christian Watson, who is in the concussion protocol despite doctors confirming he did not in fact sustain a concussion in last Sunday’s loss at Detroit, was a full participant in practice and the 17th player on the report.

Asked how hard game-planning with be with so much uncertainty, LaFleur replied: “It does complicate things, I would say substantially, dependent upon who that is. Every situation’s a little bit different, but you’d love to have a crystal ball and know exactly what you’re going to get in order to prepare the guys the right way.

“But it is what it is. You’ve got to make the best of it. I think one thing that we always do is you always try to plan for the worst and hope for the best in regards to injuries.”

Rodgers, who practiced last Wednesday despite his injured thumb, said that work wound up being a mistake. He said he would practice on Thursday, as he has for the past several weeks despite the injury.

“I threw last week (on Wednesday) and didn’t feel like it was positive for me going into Sunday. Felt like today was better to just do rehab up here and then go down watch practice once the team (periods) started,” Rodgers said. “It was better for me to get that hour-and-a-half in up here than down there throwing the football.”

Extra points

The Packers designated outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow) for return from injured reserve, and Galeai, a key special-teams contributor who could see action on defense with Gary out for the year, took part in Wednesday’s practice. … The team added ex-Idaho wide receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad. Cotton, who spent his rookie season in 2020 on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad, spent the 2021 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was on the active roster for one game last season as a COVID-19 replacement.