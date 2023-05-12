GREEN BAY — Jonathan Owens seems perfectly comfortable with being known as Simone Biles’ husband first and a football player second.

But after a circuitous route to the NFL and a journey that required patience once he got there, the Green Bay Packers’ new safety is now on his way to making a name for himself — and he’ll be looking to further that burgeoning football career in Titletown.

Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast in American history and a seven-time Olympic medalist, married Owens last month (and the couple affirmed those vows at a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas last week). Biles then broke the news of her husband signing with the Packers on Friday even before the NFL’s best-known information merchants could.

But while Owens’ signing drew the interest of a wider audience than your typical mid-May roster addition because of his well-known wife, the 27-year-old seems to have chosen his new team wisely, given the wide-open competition the Packers are set to have at the safety position.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos, who did not miss a start during his four-year run in Green Bay, remains on the free agent market. But amid the team’s youth movement, the 30-year-old Amos appears to no longer be in the team’s plans, despite registering seven interceptions, four sacks, one fumble recovery and 362 tackles in 66 regular-season games for the Packers.

The other starter at safety, 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage, had his fifth-year option picked up last offseason (at a price tag of $7.9 million) but lost his starting spot to Rudy Ford late in the 2022 season before regaining it a few weeks later.

Since the 2022 season ended, the Packers have re-signed Ford and Dallin Leavitt, added ex-San Francisco 49ers safety Tavarius Moore on an inexpensive one-year deal and selected Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson in the seventh round of last month’s NFL Draft.

Now they’ve added Owens, who started all 17 games last season for the Houston Texans, his first-year as a starter after entering the league in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent from Division II Missouri Western.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Owens spent his first NFL season on injured reserve after tearing the ACL in his knee during the Cardinals’ offseason program.

“That was a devastating moment,” Owens told the Texans’ team website before last season. “I was confused on what would happen next.”

The Cardinals carried Owens on injured reserve throughout that season but cut him at the end of training camp in 2019. A month after his release, he signed with the Texans and went back-and-forth between the Texans’ practice squad and active roster over the next three seasons, playing in 14 games (with two starts) before winning the starting job in training camp last summer.

Owens finished the 2022 season with 125 tackles (second-most on the team), one sack, one quarterback hit and four pass break-ups.

Owens met Biles via social media shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit early in 2020 — “I didn’t know who she was,” he confessed to Texas Monthly in 2021 — and credited her for understanding the challenges his career has brought.

“We’re both super competitive. When I see her getting up and going to practice every morning, it motivates me even more,” Owens told Texas Monthly. “It’s a great feeling when the person you’re in a relationship with understands what you’re going through.”