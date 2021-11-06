Seeking his Dallas moment, Jordan Love aims to seize opportunity with Aaron Rodgers sidelined

“He played in a pretty simplified system in college, where everything’s spread out and the plays aren’t very (complex); there’s only a few plays,” Getsy said. “Then you come into this with the challenge of learning this big playbook and now you have to match all this footwork to each route. To each pattern. To each concept. So that takes time.

“Just these last six or seven weeks, I’ve been really proud of how far he’s come. He still has a lot to improve, but he’s come a long way.”

Of course, Love hasn’t come far enough that the coaches can just use the same game plan they put together on Tuesday in anticipation of Rodgers starting per usual and run it now with Love under center.

“There’s so many things Aaron does and brings that it would be foolish for us to ask Jordan to do some of those same things,” LaFleur said. “That position, I think it’s the toughest position to play in all of sports, and so we’ve just got to make sure that we put him in a position so he can go out there and play and play fast, not overthink things.”