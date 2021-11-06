Seeking his Dallas moment, Jordan Love aims to seize opportunity with Aaron Rodgers sidelined

GREEN BAY — As Brett Favre stood on the visitors’ sideline at Texas Stadium on that late November night in 2007, his right elbow and left shoulder killing him, he wasn’t surprised at all by what he was watching.
The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback had been knocked out of the game by the Dallas Cowboys defense in the second quarter, having absorbed a number of hard hits, thrown two interceptions and helped put his team in a 27-10 hole. Now, his backup and heir apparent, a 23-year-old Aaron Rodgers, was trotting onto the AstroTurf.
By early in the fourth quarter, Rodgers had rallied the Packers to within 27-24 with the ball on their own 20-yard line with a chance to tie the game or take the lead. The offense would go three-and-out on that possession, and the Cowboys went on to win 37-27. But by completing 18 of 26 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown (104.8 passer rating), Rodgers had shown the football world what the Packers already had figured out.
And what Favre had figured out, too.
“I think from Day 1, I could tell he had the ability. He had great arm strength, he was very mobile, he had an extremely quick release, very bright guy,” Favre recalled. “I think if there was anything, he was really young — younger than most when he came in. He was 21 years old when he came in. And just the best thing that happened to Aaron was he got a little reprieve from playing and got to watch.
“But when he came in against Dallas, I think I knew — and everyone else knew — that this guy could play. I thought he played exceptionally well and gave us a chance to win that game. He showed that he could put all those intangibles together and make plays. And, of course, he’s done that ever since.”
Now, 14 years later, another 23-year-old quarterback will once again be tasked with filling in for a legend. This time, it’s second-year backup Jordan Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick, who’ll make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
“Obviously there’s going to be some nerves there. There always is, walking out of the tunnel,” Love said Friday. “Obviously, it’s an away game, too; the atmosphere is going to be rocking. But I have a lot of confidence in myself, a lot of confidence in this team, and those dudes are going to take care of me. Once we go out there on the field, it’s going to feel just like a normal game.”
But there will be one major difference between Rodgers’ Hello, World! moment, and the situation Love enters on Sunday: In 2007, the Packers were convinced Rodgers was ready to ascend to the starting job, based on everything they’d seen in practices and preseason during his three years as Favre’s understudy.
But with Love, after having his rookie season rendered essentially meaningless by the pandemic, the only intel the Packers have about him is from this year — all the first-team work he got during the offseason while a disgruntled Rodgers stayed away from organized team activity and minicamp practices; the mostly second-team snaps Love got during training camp after Rodgers reported; Love’s 66 snaps in two preseason games (having missed one with a shoulder injury); and Love’s scout-team work during the first eight weeks of the regular season, as Rodgers led the Packers to a 7-1 start while Love helped prep the No. 1 defense by running the upcoming opponent’s plays each week.
“I think we have a pretty good idea of where he is right now and the things he’s comfortable with,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “There’s been a lot of communication. Obviously, he’s gotten all the reps. I do think that the offseason provided him a good opportunity to experience some of these plays for the first time.
“You just try to draw on those past experiences that he’s had, whether it’s during OTAs or training camp or in the preseason games, to get a feel for what he’s most comfortable with, because you want a guy that’s going to go out there and be confident in what he’s doing. And I think he will be.”
Love certainly had his moments in the preseason, completing 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 271 yards with one touchdown and one interception (89.1 passer rating). Whether he’s ready for what awaits him — even against the Chiefs’ struggling defense, which ranks 29th in the 32-team NFL in total defense (391.5 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (27.5 points per game) — remains to be seen.
But LaFleur and his offensive coaches have seen growth from a year ago, when Love, with COVID-19 having forced the entire offseason program into the virtual realm, struggled mightily in training camp, had no preseason games to play in and never even got to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day, having been the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games (including playoffs).
“I was talking with my wife about it. She’s all excited for his opportunity, and I’m going, ‘You know, he’s still a rookie.’ She (said), ‘No, he’s not,’” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “For us, for how many games he’s started — it’s his first one. So in a sense, it’s almost like a rookie, but with a whole year of training before he’s had to actually go out there. I think that is going to be a huge benefit.
“To be able to go a whole year watching Aaron do it last year to now coming into this year, his growth has been a ton. Even the stuff that he did in the preseason was so huge. That’s so valuable, all that experience.”
Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who has worked with Love more than any other coach, including extended after-practice sessions last season to make up for the lost offseason, said Love came out of Utah State with so much to learn, but that his growth since the season started has been rapid — both mentally and physically.
“He played in a pretty simplified system in college, where everything’s spread out and the plays aren’t very (complex); there’s only a few plays,” Getsy said. “Then you come into this with the challenge of learning this big playbook and now you have to match all this footwork to each route. To each pattern. To each concept. So that takes time.
“Just these last six or seven weeks, I’ve been really proud of how far he’s come. He still has a lot to improve, but he’s come a long way.”
Of course, Love hasn’t come far enough that the coaches can just use the same game plan they put together on Tuesday in anticipation of Rodgers starting per usual and run it now with Love under center.
“There’s so many things Aaron does and brings that it would be foolish for us to ask Jordan to do some of those same things,” LaFleur said. “That position, I think it’s the toughest position to play in all of sports, and so we’ve just got to make sure that we put him in a position so he can go out there and play and play fast, not overthink things.”
For his part, Love hasn’t felt overwhelmed even with the Rodgers situation finding its way into everything from national headlines to late-night talk-show host’s monologues. He’s already saved the Packers from an even more disastrous week by being vaccinated — he has been deemed a close contact to Rodgers, and had Love not been vaccinated, he’d be out five days according to NFL protocols and would miss the game. With No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert having tested positive on Monday, the Packers would be starting newly re-signed Blake Bortles with basically two days of practice to prepare.
Love's calm demeanor, which LaFleur lauded, has also had a reassuring effect on his teammates, who might otherwise be apprehensive about the young guy’s first start.
“I think they’re approaching it the same as they always do. I think we all are,” Love said. “Nothing’s changing besides me being at quarterback and not Aaron. But everyone’s taking the same approach. We’ve had a great week of practice. Those dudes are attacking it, and they’re giving me a lot of confidence to go out there and play my best, too.”