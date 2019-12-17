Seeking greatness, Packers know they ‘have got to learn how to close people out’

Especially disappointing was Rodgers allowing himself to be sacked on a third-and-4 from the Chicago 27-yard line with 5:04 to play. The Packers had just taken over in Chicago territory on Dean Lowry’s interception, and if Rodgers is able to throw the ball away instead of absorbing an 11-yard sack, Crosby would’ve had a makeable 45-yard field-goal attempt that would have made it a two-score game.

Instead, the sack pushed the Packers out of field-goal range and forced a punt. On Monday, LaFleur suggested that there needed to be a pre-snap adjustment made to the protection so running back Aaron Jones would have had a better chance of picking up blitzing linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who bowled Jones over and took Rodgers down.

“It wasn’t meant to take time,” Rodgers said of the pass play. “Davante got jammed a little bit at the line of scrimmage. He has an option route there. I was kind of expecting an out-breaker; he broke inside. Based on the pressure they were running, they were kind of bringing both guys (up the middle) and then dropping off whoever the slide wasn’t going to. (Adams) broke inside and there was a ‘backer kind of playing that inside area. By the time I tried to get back to my back-side option, I had guys in my face and couldn’t throw it away.”