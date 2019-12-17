Seeking greatness, Packers know they ‘have got to learn how to close people out’

GREEN BAY — There’s one thing that really bothers Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers about the Green Bay Packers’ last two victories.
No, it’s not their anemic third-down conversion percentage (10 for 28, 35.7%), although the Packers first-year head coach would love to see that season-long issue resolved down the stretch here.
And no, it’s not Rodgers’ 86.6 passer rating, 55.7% completion percentage, 398 combined yards or measly two touchdown passes, although the two-time NFL MVP quarterback certainly would like to have contributed more.
It’s not even the lack of style points their 20-15 victory over the Washington Redskins and 21-13 triumph over the Chicago Bears earned. At last check, style points have not been added to the NFL’s playoff tie-breaking procedures.
So what is it?
“We have got to learn how to close people out,” LaFleur said as his Packers (11-3) turned their attention from the Bears to Monday night’s colossal matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. “It’s like, ‘I know this an entertaining game but we’re making it really entertaining for everybody watching.’
“We’ve got to do a better job, really, of just closing people out.”
Said Rodgers: “The great teams can finish off opponents in that (late-in-the-game) situation. We’re going to have to keep improving to get to that great status, I think.”
Even though they can clinch the NFC North title with a victory in either of their final two games and currently hold the NFC’s No. 2 seed by virtue of their 8-2 conference record, the Packers certainly aren’t a great team yet based on Rodgers’ criteria.
Against Washington, they got out to a 14-0 lead and led 17-9 entering the fourth quarter. Their first drive went three-and-out, and while their next drive was a 14-play, 74-yard, 7-minute 24-second clock-killer, it petered out in the red zone and they had to settle for a 33-yard Mason Crosby field goal with 2:34 to play.
The Redskins responded with 78-yard touchdown drive that took just 77 seconds, to pull within 20-15, and wide receiver Davante Adams had to recover an onside kick to put the game away with 1:16 to go.
Against Chicago, the Packers went up 21-3 with back-to-back third-quarter touchdown drives that ended in Aaron Jones touchdown runs.
Their next five offensive possessions? Punt, punt, punt, punt, punt. They managed only one first down during those five series, the last four of which were three-and-outs.
While the Green Bay offense languished, the Bears pulled to within 21-13 on Anthony Miller’s touchdown catch with 8:09 to play, and because the offense couldn’t sustain a fourth-quarter drive, the Bears were in position to force overtime on the game’s final snap with their lateral-filled desperation play and a two-point conversion. Only Chandon Sullivan’s tackle of tight end Jesper Horsted at the Packers’ 7-yard line — with wide receiver Allen Robinson in position to score had Horsted seen him on his right flank — preserved the eight-point margin.
Especially disappointing was Rodgers allowing himself to be sacked on a third-and-4 from the Chicago 27-yard line with 5:04 to play. The Packers had just taken over in Chicago territory on Dean Lowry’s interception, and if Rodgers is able to throw the ball away instead of absorbing an 11-yard sack, Crosby would’ve had a makeable 45-yard field-goal attempt that would have made it a two-score game.
Instead, the sack pushed the Packers out of field-goal range and forced a punt. On Monday, LaFleur suggested that there needed to be a pre-snap adjustment made to the protection so running back Aaron Jones would have had a better chance of picking up blitzing linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who bowled Jones over and took Rodgers down.
“It wasn’t meant to take time,” Rodgers said of the pass play. “Davante got jammed a little bit at the line of scrimmage. He has an option route there. I was kind of expecting an out-breaker; he broke inside. Based on the pressure they were running, they were kind of bringing both guys (up the middle) and then dropping off whoever the slide wasn’t going to. (Adams) broke inside and there was a ‘backer kind of playing that inside area. By the time I tried to get back to my back-side option, I had guys in my face and couldn’t throw it away.”
The Packers defense delivered a fourth-down stop near midfield to get the offense the ball back, but two Jamaal Williams runs and a Rodgers keeper designed to run the clock down netted just 4 yards and the Packers punted again, setting up the crazy finish.
“When you have an opportunity to put somebody away, you’ve got to take advantage of those,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re still being aggressive and trying to generate explosive plays because really when you look at it, the scoring drives are a byproduct of getting explosive plays. And the drives where we didn’t move the ball, there was obviously no explosive plays.”
So far this season, more than half of the Packers’ 14 games have been decided by 8 points or fewer. The Packers are 7-1 in those one-score games, with the one loss being a 34-27 loss to Philadelphia on Sept. 26, which the Packers likely would have won had they not lost Adams to a toe injury with 10 minutes left to play. Adams had 10 receptions for a single-game career high 180 yards at the time of his injury.
That the Packers have succeeded in one-score games — even if they’ve lacked that put-the-game-away killer instinct — could serve them well in the postseason, veteran cornerback Tramon Williams said.
“I don’t really want to live in that world, all of these close games. I want to be relaxing at times, too,” Williams said. “But we understand that playing playoff-caliber teams is probably going to mean closer games. So there’s definitely some benefit to it.”
