Green Bay Packers' legend Jerry Kramer waited far too long for his crowning moment, but, as the old saying goes, better late than never.
A five-time All-Pro, Kramer had been the only member of the NFL’s 50th anniversary team not in the Hall of Fame. He’d been widely regarded not only as the greatest Packer not in the Hall but also as the greatest NFL player who hadn’t been given the honor. He was also on the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team, playing on five championship teams (including two Super Bowl champions) in his 11 NFL seasons before retiring in 1968.
And yet, he was on the outside looking in for decades.
Alicia Kramer's unrelenting campaign on behalf of her father was the key, and all of the efforts on behalf of her father culminated with his long-awaited induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.
Here is her introduction:
And here is the speech Jerry Kramer gave: