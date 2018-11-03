GREEN BAY — Tom Brady was joking. Sort of.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback was holding court on a conference call with a small group of Wisconsin reporters at Lambeau Field earlier this week, answering questions during his drive home from the team facility in advance of tonight’s game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Late in the conversation, someone asked Brady to explain the importance of pliability — the flexibility component of Brady’s fountain-of-youth regimen that has the future Pro Football Hall of Famer still going strong at age 41.

Brady laughed, then delivered his sales pitch.

“You’ve got to buy the book, man,” Brady replied, still chuckling. “It’s very easy. It’s actually a lot of common sense. So, go for it. Go buy it. ‘The TB12 Method.’ New York Times’ best seller.”

Brady might’ve wanted the reporters he was chatting with to head down Oneida Street to the Barnes & Noble store, but five years ago, he gave Rodgers, his friend and quarterbacking contemporary, much more than a sneak peek.

On an offseason afternoon in 2013, he invited Rodgers to his home in suburban Los Angeles and the two NFL stars — the duo who’ll be center stage during tonight’s game, just the second time they’ve gone head-to-head during their illustrious careers — spent a day discussing football and the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

“He had me over for a day, and we just spent the day watching film, talking ball,” Rodgers recounted to the State Journal at midweek. “We played nine holes at Riviera, and (came back to the house), his chef was there cooking super-healthy stuff.

“That was my first exposure to him really off the field, seeing what he does. I don’t think I was privy to anything way before (the general public). I just listened and watched and read.”

And it turned out to be life-changing. And career-altering.

“It really sunk in then that if I really wanted to keep playing — and be as pain-free as possible — this was what I needed to do,” Rodgers said.

As a result, as Rodgers aims to extend his career into his 40s the way Brady has, he said Brady will deserve some of the credit for whatever longevity he now achieves.

“One hundred percent,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, whom coach Mike McCarthy used to constantly tease about his higher-than-acceptable Body Mass Index number, began making changes slowly. It’s not like he wasn’t already taking care of himself, but he certainly wasn’t obsessive about his diet the way Brady was — all those avocado ice cream jokes notwithstanding.

While Rodgers ate healthy, he still had a sweet tooth — for Girl Scout Cookies or Grape Crush soda or flavored coffee creamers. After his time with Brady, he became increasingly interested in how various foods affect wellness, and began to wean himself off such indulgences.

“It’s all out now,” Rodgers said. “No creamer. Cowboy coffee — black.”

That was how Brady started, too. He hadn’t always been so disciplined about his diet — “I did the same thing,” he said of Rodgers’ vices before warning sportswriters that “none of us should really be drinking much soda” — but as he became more well-versed in the negative effects of many foods, he became more vigilant.

Now Rodgers, who’ll turn 35 next month and is in his 14th NFL season, is following that approach and believes that it will manifest itself in the coming years.

“I do. I really do,” Rodgers said. “Because I feel way better.”

That healthier feeling began, Rodgers said, after the 2015 season, when he had minor “clean-up” (his word) surgery on his left knee — the same knee in which he tore the ACL in high school, and the same knee that’s been a problem for him this season since injuring it in the Sept. 9 opener — and went all-in on his dietary changes.

“Before that, I had been serious about my diet but I really got serious about it. And my body felt so much better,” Rodgers said. “The entire 2016 season, I felt amazing — and into 2017, when I even went vegan for a stretch during the offseason.

“It was really a matter of just realizing how that affects my body and how I’m feeling, my joints. Having a knee problem since you were 15 years old, like I did — when you don’t feel it, like after the ’15 season surgery, and the only thing I changed was diet? Really, just cutting out inflammatory foods? You can’t point to anything else. I was 32 years old. And the only thing I changed was diet?”

For his part, Brady said he’s happy to have helped Rodgers, whom he had admired from afar — and felt a hard-to-explain connection to — before they became friends.

“Of course I remember being with him (that day). And I’ve always watched him,” Brady said. “Not only because he’s an incredible player, but he went to Cal, where I almost went; we actually played them a few times earlier in my career in the preseason, (so I) got to watch him play, watched him really become a great player — from a college prospect to one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

“We always love hanging out, and I enjoy the time I get with him. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him and everything he’s accomplished. What he’s continuing to do at the quarterback position is just spectacular.”

But what Brady appreciates most about his connection with Rodgers, he said, is that in Rodgers he’s found someone who understands what it’s like to be him — something he doesn’t encounter often.

“There’s just some unique things (about our friendship),” Brady said. “I’ve been playing as long as I have, outside of the guys on my own team or guys I played with, the guys I probably relate to the most would probably be other quarterbacks. And just again with Aaron’s own career longevity and his performance … I think there’s a lot of things we have in common. So it’s great to talk about those things.

“There’s probably not many of people that I’ve had a chance to talk to that go through a lot of similar experiences that I do. And he’s probably one of those guys.”

Extra points

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game and did not travel with the team. Cornerback Tony Brown (hip) was added to the injury report and is questionable. ... The Packers added a second punter to the roster, signing Drew Kaser, who was originally selected by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Texas A&M and was released on Oct. 3. He has played in 36 career games, averaging 47.4 yards (40.2-yard net avg.) on 146 punts.