Season opener in Minnesota, three straight road games near midseason highlight challenges of Packers’ schedule

GREEN BAY — Road trips to Minnesota and Tampa Bay in the season’s first three weeks, a prime-time meeting with the Chicago Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field in Week 2 and no bye week immediately following their jaunt to jolly old England — by the organization’s choosing — jumped off the page of the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season schedule Thursday evening.

The NFL unveiled its entire 2022 slate during a made-for-TV production on Thursday night after officially announcing a variety of games over the past two weeks. Among the games already publicly known before Thursday night were the Packers’ Oct. 9 matchup with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; a Week 10 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13 that will mark ex-Packers and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returning to Lambeau Field for the first time since his Dec. 2, 2018 firing; and the team’s Sept. 25 home opener against the Chicago on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

But it’ll all start on Sept. 11 against the Vikings, who will kick off their first season under new coach Kevin O’Connell at home at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Packers in a 3:25 p.m. start.

It marks the fourth straight year the Packers have started on the road, including 2020, when they beat the Vikings 43-34 at U.S. Bank Stadium — albeit without any fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Bay also opened the 2021 season away from home, enduring a 38-3 whupping by the New Orleans Saints in a game played in Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida.

The Packers also will be the Buccaneers’ home-opener opponent on Sept. 25, as legendary quarterback Tom Brady returns for his third season in Tampa Bay and 23rd NFL season after ending his brief retirement earlier this offseason.

Brady has beaten the Packers and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in both his meetings with them while with the Buccaneers, including a 31-26 victory at Lambeau Field in the 2020 NFC Championship Game on the way to his seventh NFL title.

After a Week 4 home game against Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots, at Lambeau Field, the Packers will depart for London, finally playing an international game after every other NFL team had appeared in at least one since the series began in 2007.

But the Packers eschewed having their bye week the following week, apparently believing the drawbacks of an eight-hour return flight and 3,854 miles of travel each way are outweighed by the benefits of having a bye week later than Week 6, the earliest bye a team can have.

A league spokesman confirmed Thursday afternoon that teams playing in the league’s annual international series games are given the option of having their bye week right after their lengthy journey across the pond or waiting until later in the season.

With coach Matt LaFleur having coached in two London games already as an assistant coach — in 2017 as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator and in 2018 as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator — the Packers chose to decline that option.

Their reasoning was unclear as none of the team’s brass was made available to reporters after the schedule was released, but both the Rams and Titans had bye weeks after their London games, which were played in Week 7 by both teams.

“This will be my third experience going over there,” LaFleur said after the NFL draft earlier this month. “You kind of take it in stride in regards to how you travel. It’s a lot different. Typically, at least from my own experience, we’ve left on a Thursday evening, you fly through the night, you get there on Friday and you almost go right to work and try to wake these guys up a little bit.

“It is an adjustment for everybody — no doubt about it. One of the things that’s so important for us is just making sure we get our plan in to those guys prior to leaving.”

Instead of a bye post-London, the Packers will play host to the New York Jets — led by coach Robert Saleh, LaFleur’s close friend, and with an offense coordinated by LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike — on Oct. 19 at Lambeau Field.

As a result, their bye will be in Week 14, leaving them with four post-bye games to end the season: a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams on Dec. 19; a Christmas Day visit to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25; and back-to-back NFC North home games to close out regular-season play against the Vikings on Jan. 1 and against the Detroit Lions on either Jan. 7 or 8.

Before that, the Packers will face arguably the most challenging stretch of their schedule: three consecutive road games — at Washington on Oct. 23; at Buffalo for another “Sunday Night Football” appearance on Oct. 30; and at Detroit on Nov. 6. This is just the third time since 2000 the Packers play three straight games on the road in the same season, having also done so in 2012 and 2016.

After those three road tests, the Packers will be home against the Cowboys and McCarthy on Nov. 13 and then host a “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Titans four days later on Nov. 17.

They’ll then have two more road games before their bye, a Nov. 27 “Sunday Night Football” date with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, and a Dec. 4 visit to Soldier Field in Chicago against the Bears, which is slated to be a noon start.

Whether it’s a schedule that will lead the Packers to their third NFC Championship Game appearance in four years — and their first Super Bowl berth since the 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV — remains to be seen, but the journey figures to be a fascinating one.

“Every year is a different year, and we’re going to have a lot of new faces,” LaFleur said after NFL Draft. “It was interesting having our first team meeting (of the offseason program). When you look in the crowd, there’s a lot of new guys, a lot of new coaches. So you’ve got to bring it all together. And that is a process. It takes time.”