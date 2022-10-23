Searching for answers offensively, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur find none

The Green Bay Packers offense is searching for answers, and the two men in the best position to provide them — head coach Matt LaFleur and four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers — didn’t seem to have many in the aftermath of the team’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field.

“Whatever we’re doing offensively,” LaFleur confessed, “it’s not good enough.”

That was patently obvious to the Commanders defense, which spent the afternoon rushing only four against Rodgers instead of sending blitzes, sitting back in two-deep safety looks with zone coverages underneath and essentially daring Rodgers and the Packers’ passing game to move the ball against them.

And for the most part, the Packers couldn’t do it. They finished with a season-low 232 net yards — their third-lowest offensive output since the start of the 2020 season — and failed to convert any of their third-down situations into first downs, the first time they’ve been shutout in that category since 1999, when Rodgers was a Pleasant Valley High School student in Chico, California, and LaFleur was a college wide receiver at Western Michigan.

“They played soft and were going to try to let us dink and dunk down the field. There was a lot of two-shell, playing soft,” LaFleur said. “And we still couldn’t move the football.”

Rodgers blamed “silly execution mistakes,” “a lot of mental errors” and “too many detail mistakes” for derailing the offense.

“There has to be something inside that has the accountability for performance,” Rodgers said.

And when asked what he thought it told him that Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio didn’t blitz him, Rodgers replied, “I think you know what it tells you. They didn’t need to. That’s what they thought. They thought their rush could get home and they could cover it up on the back end.”

They were right. Since halftime of the Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London, the offense has managed only three touchdowns and a field goal in 10 quarters of football.

“It’s just not winning football,” Rodgers said. “When you’re expecting … it could be a total wrong route, or it could be a wrong stem or it could be the release, we’re just not good enough to overcome some of those things right now.

“We have talent on our team, for sure, but it has to consistently show up from all of us, otherwise why would we have any confidence moving forward? We scored 14 points today — seven in a 2-minute (drill), seven on a short field. Last week, we scored 10 points — three in a 2-minute (drill), seven in a no-huddle. It hasn’t been winning football on offense.”

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for just 194 yards (99.0 passer rating), the second time this season Rodgers has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in a full game.

“It feels eerie. Like weird, almost,” veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said. “(The past two years), whenever you go out there, you’ve got an answer for everything. I just feel like we haven’t gotten to that point yet.

“Offense, it’s tough. You need that groove. You need to be able to trust the man next to you. When you got guys in and out, it’s tough to do that. Obviously, there’s no time to sit and lick our wounds.”

Line dancing

When David Bakhtiari was re-added to their injury report on Saturday — shortly before their charter flight went wheels up, and roughly 24 hours before their matchup with the Washington was set to kick off — and then wasn’t able to play on Sunday, the Packers basically had two choices.

They could revert to their previous set-up — with Elgton Jenkins at right tackle, Yosh Nijman in Bakhtiari’s spot at left tackle — or go forward with the reconfigured group they’d planned on debuting on Sunday and just plug in rookie Zach Tom for Bakhtiari.

The Packers chose the latter after Bakhtiari went through a pre-game workout under the watchful eye of director of sports medicine Bryan “Flea” Engel, starting Tom at left tackle, Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Nijman at right tackle.

Tom seemed to hold his own, while Nijman was flagged twice for holding at right tackle, which he hadn’t played regularly since his senior year at Virginia Tech.

“It’s disappointing,” Rodgers said. “That was the change that they went with — two guys (in Bakhtiari and Jenkins) that played together a lot on the left side, two guys (in Nijman and Runyan) that played together a lot on the right side, although they played together on the left side mostly.

“When Dave couldn’t go, we adjusted to it and changed a lot of things around to try to give Zach some help. But we’re a better football team when (No.) 69’s out there.”

Extra points

Cornerback Jaire Alexander spent the day shadowing Commanders No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and McLaurin won that matchup with five catches for 73 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown and a backbreaking 12-yard catch on third-and-9 with just over 2 minutes to play, allowing the Commanders to use up more fourth-quarter clock. … Rodgers started the game without tape on his injured right (throwing) thumb but had it taped at halftime. … Already without Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring), and with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on a limited snap count in his first action since being activated from injured reserve, the Packers lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury in the second half. That left only Watkins, second-year man Amari Rodgers and rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré (making his NFL debut) at receiver. … Outside linebacker Rashan Gary didn’t get a roughing-the-passer flag for his hit on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, but he got something worse: A concussion that ended his day. Rookie Kingsley Enagbare played most of Gary’s snaps thereafter. … Amari Rodgers muffed a first-quarter punt to gift-wrap the Commanders’ first points on a field goal but continued as the punt returner.