Seahawks won't know who will be protecting Russell Wilson until Sunday

Throwing him into the pressure of a playoff game with the pass rush skills of Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith on the other side would present Wheeler with a challenging task.

"We would tell him to do what he's capable of doing, don't try and do stuff that is not in his wheelhouse," Carroll said. "He's a good, smart football player, he's been in the system and he knows what we're asking of him and he's been really solid throughout. The main thing is just doing what he's capable of doing and not overreach."

One encouraging sign for Seattle is that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney seems to be feeling better than he did a week ago while dealing with a lingering core muscle injury. Clowney played one of his better games last week against the Eagles with five tackles and one of Seattle's seven sacks.

"As the week progressed he felt much better than he did last week so he's in good shape and ready to go," Carroll said.

Seattle also listed defensive ends Quinton Jefferson (ankle) and Ziggy Ansah (neck) as questionable, along with safety Marquise Blair (ankle). The Seahawks will get some depth back at wide receiver with both Malik Turner and Jaron Brown expected to play after missing last week.