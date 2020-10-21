Seahawks stay on top, Packers fall to No. 6 in AP Pro32 poll

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers also moved up a spot to No. 3 and the Tennessee Titans, the league's other 5-0 team, received the remaining first-place vote and gained two places to No. 4.

The Steelers and Titans meet Sunday in Nashville in the top matchup of Week 7. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 before it was postponed because of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak.

"Mike Vrabel is the coach-of-the-year leader right now," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Tennessee's head coach.

The Steelers-Titans game will be just the eighth time in league history that undefeated and untied teams with at least five wins have met in the regular season, the sixth such game since the 1970 merger and only the fifth in the past 46 seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens remained at No. 5 as they enter their bye week after holding off the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28.

The Green Bay Packers slid four spots to No. 6 after getting routed 38-10 in Tampa Bay. And the first-place NFC South Buccaneers rocketed up seven spots to No. 7.