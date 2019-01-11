Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will attend training camp with the New York Yankees for the second straight season, his agent, Mark Rodgers, said in an interview with the MLB Network on Thursday and later confirmed to the Seattle Times.

The former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback's baseball rights were traded last year from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees and he then spent six days in spring training with the Yankees in Tampa, Fla. Wilson ended up getting one at-bat in a game, striking out against Atlanta's Max Fried.

Wilson also attended training camp for one day with the Rangers in 2014 and 2015.

It's unclear when Wilson will attend Yankees' camp as his offseason schedule is still being set. He learned on Wednesday that he will take part in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla. He was named to the game as an injury replacement for Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

Attending spring training allows Wilson to continue to dabble in the sport that has always been his other passion.

Wilson played football and baseball at North Carolina State and he was then drafted in the fourth round by the Rockies in 2010, hitting .229 in a combined 315 at-bats playing for the Class A Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco in 2010 and then the Class A Asheville Tourists in 2011, with five home runs and 26 runs batted in. He played all 86 games at second base.

Wilson had sounded unclear on Sunday when asked during Seahawks locker clean out day if he would attend Yankees spring training.

But he said his focus for the offseason will remain on preparing for the Seahawks' 2019 season.

"I think having a great offseason, having a championship offseason," he said of his offseason goals. "I think preparing at the highest level. There's only one way to do it and that's got to be your mentality, that's got to be the way that you go after everything, the attention to detail, how you prepare. Getting together with each guy as much as each player can get around each other and just throwing footballs, catching and having a lot of fun while doing it. To me, there is no such thing as an offseason — that's just my belief and how I've always thought. To me, I'm always in season. Everything's always leading up to the next game. The next game's not until August of 2019, preseason. Every day is the day to prepare for the next opportunity."

Wilson is entering the final season of a four-year contract worth up to $87.5 million signed in 2015. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team would like to get something contractually done with Wilson before the 2019 season to secure his future.

"We're talking about all of that, yeah," Carroll said. "Russ and I met yesterday and we're talking about the future and we're talking about where we're going and what we want to get done. That's very much in our plans."