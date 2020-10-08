Seahawks, Packers off to high-scoring starts to season

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have their offenses clicking at an impressive rate.

Wilson's Seattle Seahawks and Rodgers' Green Bay Packers have scored at least 30 points in every game so far this season, a feat that bodes well based on history.

Since 1990, only nine teams before this season had scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games. Seven of those nine teams made it to the Super Bowl, but only Washington won it all in the 1991 season. The other two made the playoffs.

The Rams in 2018, Broncos in 2013 and Patriots in 2011 are the last three teams to do it and they all ended the season as runners-up.

The scoring has been up significantly throughout the league with eight teams averaging at least 30 points, the most ever through four weeks.

Overall, the 51.3 combined points per game so far this season are the highest through four weeks in the Super Bowl era, topping the 48.1 from the 2018 season. Only the 1962 AFL (52.1 ppg) and the 1961 AFL (52.0) had higher scoring starts to a season.

GO DEEP: Tom Brady is completing more deep balls than ever, even at age 43. Brady is taking well to coach Bruce Arians' offense in Tampa Bay that stresses the deep ball much more than it was in New England.