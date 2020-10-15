 Skip to main content
Seahawks, Packers move up to 1-2 in AP Pro32 poll after Chiefs loss
Seahawks, Packers move up to 1-2 in AP Pro32 poll after Chiefs loss

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson talk after game, AP photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson after a game in Green Bay in September of 2017. 

 MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — For the first time this season, there's a new top team in the AP Pro32 poll.

The Seattle Seahawks have vaulted all the way to the No. 1 spot in the poll.

The Seahawks, the league's only 5-0 team, inched up a place after rallying for a 27-26 victory on Sunday night against Minnesota. The Seahawks received nine of the 12 first-place votes for 379 points in balloting Wednesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"In a week with surprising losses, the Seahawks did what they've done all season: find a way to win," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

"Only time will tell if their late-game theatrics are sustainable, but so far they have a bottomless bag of tricks."

The Green Bay Packers moved up to No. 2 and received the remaining three first-place votes for 374 points.

"Packers need to win at Tampa to prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contender," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Green Bay's next opponent on Sunday. The Pack is coming off its bye week.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell from the top spot to No. 3 after losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the surging Pittsburgh Steelers climbed two spots to No. 4 after topping Philadelphia.

"Ben Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career, which is saying something given the fact he's 38 and coming off elbow surgery," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.

And the Steelers' AFC North archrivals from Baltimore remained at No. 5 after dominating Cincinnati.

The Tennessee Titans, who returned to action in an unusual Tuesday night game after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, gained a spot to No. 6 after routing the Buffalo Bills 42-16.

"Mike Vrabel was a fantastic linebacker," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM. "He's an even better head coach."

The loss dropped the Bills four spots to No. 8. And coming off that pounding, the Bills next host the Chiefs on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 7 after routing Washington last week.

New England gained a spot to No. 9 despite having an unexpected bye week because of positive COVID-19 tests. And the Cleveland Browns, who are 4-1 and off to their best start since 1994 when Bill Belichick was the head coach, became the third team from the AFC North in the top 10 of the poll.

The Browns head to Pittsburgh this week in one of the top matchups of Week 6.

"We will find out if the Browns are for real this week," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "If they can beat Pittsburgh, look out."

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. Seattle Seahawks (9)

5

0

0

379

2

2. Green Bay Packers (3)

4

0

0

374

3

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4

1

0

353

1

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

4

0

0

342

6

5. Baltimore Ravens

4

1

0

339

5

6. Tennessee Titans

4

0

0

329

7

7. Los Angeles Rams

4

1

0

308

8

8. Buffalo Bills

4

1

0

300

4

9. New England Patriots

2

2

0

285

10

10. Cleveland Browns

4

1

0

272

13

11. New Orleans Saints

3

2

0

264

11

12. Las Vegas Raiders

3

2

0

248

16

13. Chicago Bears

4

1

0

245

15

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

2

0

232

9

15. Indianapolis Colts

3

2

0

209

12

16. Carolina Panthers

3

2

0

207

18

17. Arizona Cardinals

3

2

0

203

17

18. Miami Dolphins

2

3

0

161

24

18. Dallas Cowboys

2

3

0

161

19

20. San Francisco 49ers

2

3

0

153

14

21. Los Angeles Chargers

1

4

0

140

21

22. Philadelphia Eagles

1

3

1

137

20

23. Minnesota Vikings

1

4

0

135

22

24. Cincinnati Bengals

1

3

1

99

23

25. Houston Texans

1

4

0

93

30

26. Detroit Lions

1

3

0

88

25

27. Denver Broncos

1

3

0

78

28

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

1

4

0

65

27

29. Washington Football Team

1

4

0

55

26

30. Atlanta Falcons

0

5

0

37

29

31. New York Giants

0

5

0

33

31

32. New York Jets

0

5

0

12

32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, John Clayton, John Czarnecki, Tony Dungy, Bob Glauber, Rick Gosselin, Pat Kirwan, Jeff Legwold, Alex Marvez, Jim Miller, Jenny Vrentas, Charean Williams.

