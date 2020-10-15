Seahawks, Packers move up to 1-2 in AP Pro32 poll after Chiefs loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell from the top spot to No. 3 after losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the surging Pittsburgh Steelers climbed two spots to No. 4 after topping Philadelphia.

"Ben Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career, which is saying something given the fact he's 38 and coming off elbow surgery," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.

And the Steelers' AFC North archrivals from Baltimore remained at No. 5 after dominating Cincinnati.

The Tennessee Titans, who returned to action in an unusual Tuesday night game after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, gained a spot to No. 6 after routing the Buffalo Bills 42-16.

"Mike Vrabel was a fantastic linebacker," said Alex Marvez of SiriusXM. "He's an even better head coach."

The loss dropped the Bills four spots to No. 8. And coming off that pounding, the Bills next host the Chiefs on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 7 after routing Washington last week.