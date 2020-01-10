Seahawks hoping history doesn't repeat itself again at Lambeau Field

"I don't think you can connect a fan base with your team any tighter than you can do it there. They do a great job of knowing how to be a factor," Carroll said. "Then there's conditions too that go along with it. Early in the year it's not a big deal, but late in the year the conditions can be a factor that you can't copy. You just have to adjust when you're there."

Along with the troubles against the Packers in Green Bay, there's another eight-game losing streak hanging over the Seahawks. Playing in the divisional round of the playoffs on the road has been mostly a nightmare for Seattle.

Nine times in franchise history the Seahawks have played a divisional round playoff game on the road. They won their first on Dec. 31, 1983, when they were in the AFC and knocked off the heavily favored Miami Dolphins.

Since then, the Seahawks are 0-8 in this round of the postseason on the road. For all the success the Seahawks have enjoyed in the postseason, it has rarely come on the road.

Of course, Seattle can end both losing streaks by winning Sunday. Doing so would put to rest some painful past playoff memories.