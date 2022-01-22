Saving their worst for last, top-seeded Packers’ season lands with a thud in loss to 49ers

That might’ve set the stage for a blowout — or at least the kind of fast out-of-the-gates burst that the Packers put together in their Week 3 meeting with the 49ers, when they got out to a 17-0 lead. Rodgers and the offense were again on the move after Jones had a 14-yard run and a 9-yard catch on successive plays.

But on first-and-10 from San Francisco’s 42, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis fumbled — his first lost fumble since 2013 — to extinguish the Packers’ scoring threat and eviscerate any momentum they had built.

Green Bay’s defense made sure the turnover didn’t lead to points; in fact, it didn’t even lead to positive yardage. On the ensuing drive, and on the two drives after that, the 49ers went three-and-out. It was so bad for Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense that with 6:41 left in the first half, the 49ers were in the red offensively with minus-10 net yards.

Garoppolo finally got something going at that point, hitting Kittle for a 15-yard gain to ignite a drive that eventually reached the Packers’ 9-yard line. But on first and goal from there, Garoppolo avoided Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s pressure not once but twice, only to throw an interception into the waiting arms of safety Adrian Amos at the goal-line pylon.