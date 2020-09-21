Saquon Barkley, 49ers hit with potentially season-ending injuries in devastating Week 2

The most noteworthy single injury may have been to Barkley - "Going to see some doctors tomorrow. We will wait and see what that is," Giants coach Joe Judge said - while the hardest-hit team may have been the 49ers.

Garoppolo's high-ankle sprain could keep him out next week, too, while Mostert's will be re-examined Monday for what is thought to be a mild ligament sprain. Tevin Coleman also left San Francisco's win over the Jets with a late knee injury.

The news was more dire on defense. Nick Bosa, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and fellow lineman Solomon Thomas, the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, were both carted off the field with what the 49ers feared could be torn knee ligaments. Bosa and Solomon will be examined again early this week.

"You have a little mixed emotions when you lose some guys like that," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When you do lose some good guys like we like we did, that'll probably be for a while, we need guys to get better."

The Jets also had a considerable injury list by the time San Francisco polished off its 31-13 rout.