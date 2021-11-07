Sans Aaron Rodgers, Packers fall to Chiefs in Jordan Love’s first start

Love didn’t get any help from the Chiefs’ seemingly relentless blitzing, as he was under pressure seemingly all game long. While LaFleur said that was his fault for not designing a game plan that had better answers for Kansas City’s pressure, the offensive line certainly shared the responsibility, as did Love, who simply doesn’t process what he sees as quickly as a 37-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer does.

“If you’re given plays where they’re longer-developing plays and you can’t protect, it’s kind of hard to throw from your back,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were a couple plays where he got out of some stuff … (But) I’m disappointed we didn’t deal the ball faster and call things that might show a little bit quicker for him. And again, that’s on me.”

Said Love: “We knew they like to bring all-out (blitzes) a lot, especially for me as a young quarterback. We definitely thought they were going to be bringing a lot of all-out, trying to eat me up, especially on third down. … I think if I would’ve been able to hit one of those plays against the all-out, we probably wouldn’t have seen it as much. But that’s all it really takes, just hitting one play. And we didn’t do good enough, I didn’t do good enough giving the guys a chance to go up and make plays on a couple of them. A couple of go balls that we had, I just didn’t give them the chance.”