Sans Aaron Rodgers, Packers fall to Chiefs in Jordan Love’s first start

Afterward, Matt LaFleur stood before the thicket of microphones and bank of television cameras and tried to point the finger at who was really to blame for the Green Bay Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.
Matt LaFleur.
“This one,” the Packers third-year head coach insisted, “falls squarely on me.”
Nice try, Coach. But there was plenty of blame to go around Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in the wake of quarterback Jordan Love’s first NFL start, and while LaFleur’s game plan may have indeed been insufficient to deal with a Kansas City defense that had basically been awful all season long, he was hardly the only one whose failings played a role in the Packers (7-2) seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an ignominious end.
And yes, that blame includes Love, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 69.5.
To be sure, the 23-year-old Love was put in a difficult spot, finding out on Wednesday morning that three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the game, giving him four days to prepare.
At the same time, the 2020 first-round draft pick was elevated to the No. 2 spot behind Rodgers this offseason when primary backup Tim Boyle wasn’t re-signed in free agency, and regardless of why Rodgers missed the game, his job as the proverbial next-man-up is to try to live up to the lofty standards Rodgers has set.
And while it wasn’t all his fault, he failed — by his own admission.
“Obviously, not good enough,” Love said. “I think we started off a little slow; I started off a little slow personally. I think we got into a bit of a rhythm later. Obviously, it was too late. Just not good enough.”
Love and the offense did start off slowly. He airmailed a few throws early, directed an offense that failed to convert its first nine third-down situations, struggled to get on the same page with star wide receiver Davante Adams, and threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter on a third-and-10 from the Kansas City 24-yard line to end his most promising drive of the game to that point.
Of course, Love’s stat line playing in place of Rodgers actually turned out to be roughly the same as another NFL MVP, Super Bowl champ and State Farm pitchman — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished an equally unimpressive 20 of 36 for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 74.8 rating.
“I felt good this morning coming into it. There wasn’t any really nerves there,” said Love, who didn’t dress for a single game as a rookie last season and had played only 18 snaps in mop-up duty during the first two weeks of this season before Rodgers was sidelined. “Obviously, once I hit the field for that first drive, there were a little nerves. Missed my first two throws on the drive, went three and out. I think after that I was able to settle down a little bit.”
Love didn’t get any help from the Chiefs’ seemingly relentless blitzing, as he was under pressure seemingly all game long. While LaFleur said that was his fault for not designing a game plan that had better answers for Kansas City’s pressure, the offensive line certainly shared the responsibility, as did Love, who simply doesn’t process what he sees as quickly as a 37-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer does.
“If you’re given plays where they’re longer-developing plays and you can’t protect, it’s kind of hard to throw from your back,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were a couple plays where he got out of some stuff … (But) I’m disappointed we didn’t deal the ball faster and call things that might show a little bit quicker for him. And again, that’s on me.”
Said Love: “We knew they like to bring all-out (blitzes) a lot, especially for me as a young quarterback. We definitely thought they were going to be bringing a lot of all-out, trying to eat me up, especially on third down. … I think if I would’ve been able to hit one of those plays against the all-out, we probably wouldn’t have seen it as much. But that’s all it really takes, just hitting one play. And we didn’t do good enough, I didn’t do good enough giving the guys a chance to go up and make plays on a couple of them. A couple of go balls that we had, I just didn’t give them the chance.”
Then, there were the special teams units, which saw Mason Crosby miss a 40-yard field goal (on which it appeared new long snapper Steven Wirtel’s ball came back with the laces in the wrong spot and left Crosby and holder Corey Bojorquez discussing the ball placement after the miss), the field goal unit have a 37-yarder blocked, and a turnover on a punt when returner Amari Rodgers didn’t field the ball and it bounced off Malik Taylor, leading to a Chiefs field goal.
“Obviously, we could have used the six points. And we basically gave them points when we fumbled the ball,” LaFleur said. “We can’t have that happen.”
And then, after Love’s fourth-down, 20-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard cut Kansas City’s lead to 13-7 with 4 minutes, 54 seconds to play in the game, it was time for the defense — the group that kept the Packers in the game all afternoon — to make a fatal mistake when it needed to come through at the end.
With the Chiefs facing a third-and-10 from the Green Bay 48-yard line after the 2-minute warning, the defense had the chance to get a stop and give the ball back to Love for a chance to win the game with a touchdown and extra point.
Instead, with the defensive front putting heavy pressure on Mahomes, third cornerback Chandon Sullivan fell down while covering Tyreek Hill, and Mahomes hit Hill for a 13-yard gain to convert the first down.
The Chiefs knelt the rest of the clock out from there, leaving LaFleur to grapple with one obvious question: Would the Packers have won with Rodgers at quarterback?
“Oh, who knows, guys?” LaFleur said. “I mean, yeah, certainly Aaron’s had the experience where he can get you out of some situations. But that’s why I think, especially when you have a young quarterback, you’ve got to have a plan as the coach. You can’t rely on that all the time.
“We’re one of the few teams in the league that has that ability to have that within the offense where, (Rodgers) can bail you out of some things. But I don’t want to let that take away form Jordan’s performance, because I thought he did a really good job. I think ultimately it comes down to myself making sure we have a better plan to handle those pressures. Certainly, we did not do that tonight.”