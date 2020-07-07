Sam Mellinger: The Chiefs have been right about Patrick Mahomes at every step

If they were wrong about Mahomes, they had basically no safety net. The Chiefs would be going with Andy Dalton or Cam Newton or Jordan Love at quarterback right now.

Instead, they have the league's best.

There is risk in everything. This is no different. Mahomes could be injured, or he could have already played his best two seasons. Andy Reid won't coach forever, and Mahomes is unlikely to be surrounded by this much skill-position talent for the rest of his career. If this is as good as it gets, then Mahomes and the Chiefs will each feel unfulfilled.

This is a percentage play. Because if Mahomes is not going to be widely regarded as one of the best few to ever do it by the time this contract is finished, we have yet to see the reason.

Defenses adjusted to him in 2019, and he had to compete through a knee injury that limited his ability to extend plays. He still threw for 2,752 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games after the injury, including the playoffs. The Chiefs averaged more than 30 points in the postseason.

The only professional disappointment he's suffered so far is the time the 2018 Chiefs' defense beat him in the AFC Championship Game.