Sam Mellinger: The case for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as an all-time great, already

And we can do this strategically: All of Mahomes' wild highlights can muddy the stubborn and counterintuitive fact that he is among the league's best both inside the pocket and out, when blitzed and when not, and against pressure and clean.

"What I don't think people give him enough credit for is that he actually plays quarterback," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "There's a lot of people, there's a lot of quarterbacks in the league that will say no to (the first read) and then it just becomes street ball. He gets rid of the ball on time. He puts it where it needs to be. He hits a lot of throws in rhythm.

"And when he needs to take his shot, he knows how to buy time in the pocket and do it. So, he's a superstar in every way you can possibly imagine and he's going to be tough to deal with."

In other words: There is no good way to defend him, only various strategies that focus on taking one thing away and praying against a dozen others.

But if we're talking about Mahomes' eventual place as the best quarterback to ever do it, the bar is deservedly high, which means nits can and should be picked.