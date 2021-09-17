Saints 'kicked the hornet's nest' with rout of Packers, Lions coach Dan Campbell says

"We looked at the ways New Orleans attacked them, what worked for them, and what worked for them was physicality," Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "They just put it on them all game, every snap."

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye said other teams have had success playing physical football against the Packers, too, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game last season.

For that reason, and because they struggled defensively in their loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions have emphasized physical play in practice this week.

Campbell said the Lions ran a shallow crossing drill in practice Wednesday "just like you would with a seventh-grade football team," and McNeill said being stout in the run game is key to avoid being stung by the hornet this week.

"You also have to take into account who's over there," he said. "A-Rodgers is a great quarterback, speaks for himself. We know he can make plays with his feet, with his arm, so we're not just going to look at it, 'Oh, they're going to have another bad week.' We're prepared for him as well. But we definitely looked at what worked for New Orleans."

Injury report

The Lions claimed cornerback Corey Balentine off waivers.