Who Dat on top of the latest AP Pro32 rankings?
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 on Sunday, handing them their first loss of the season.
The Saints jumped three spots to No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll. They received seven of 12 first-place votes and 377 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"Beat the Rams big time," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the surging New England Patriots are tied for No. 2. The Patriots, who have won six in a row, got two first-place votes and the Chiefs received the remaining three, giving both teams 364 points.
"Andy Reid has been a terrific coach for so many years, but Patrick Mahomes' brilliance allows Reid's true play-calling talents shine through like never before," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of the Chiefs.
The Rams fell from the top spot to No. 4. They will look to get back to their winning ways when they host NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday.
"Although they couldn't stop Drew Brees when it counted, the Rams are still in very good shape to secure an NFC playoff bye," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The Carolina Panthers and the LA Chargers followed at No. 5 and No. 6. The teams flipped spots from the previous poll.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who open Week 10 when they host the Panthers on Thursday night, remained at No. 7.
The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans each moved up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9 as they enter their bye weeks. The Texans have won six in a row after a 0-3 start.
And the Chicago Bears climbed five spots to round out the top 10 after their 41-9 rout of the woeful Buffalo Bills.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (7)
7
1
0
377
4
2. New England Patriots (2)
7
2
0
364
3
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3)
8
1
0
364
2
4. Los Angeles Rams
8
1
0
359
1
5. Carolina Panthers
6
2
0
326
6
6. Los Angeles Chargers
6
2
0
325
5
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
5
2
1
320
7
8. Minnesota Vikings
5
3
1
287
9
9. Houston Texans
6
3
0
285
10
10. Chicago Bears
5
3
0
266
15
11. Philadelphia Eagles
4
4
0
259
13
12. Cincinnati Bengals
5
3
0
247
14
13. Seattle Seahawks
4
4
0
234
11
14. Atlanta Falcons
4
4
0
223
17
15. Washington Redskins
5
3
0
222
8
16. Green Bay Packers
3
4
1
219
12
17. Tennessee Titans
4
4
0
193
21
18. Baltimore Ravens
4
5
0
190
16
19. Miami Dolphins
5
4
0
170
20
20. Dallas Cowboys
3
5
0
144
18
21. Jacksonville Jaguars
3
5
0
142
22
22. Detroit Lions
3
5
0
131
19
23. Indianapolis Colts
3
5
0
121
24
24. Denver Broncos
3
6
0
112
23
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
5
0
103
25
26. New York Jets
3
6
0
91
26
27. Cleveland Browns
2
6
1
70
27
28. San Francisco 49ers
2
7
0
55
31
29. Arizona Cardinals
2
6
0
52
29
30. New York Giants
1
7
0
37
30
31. Buffalo Bills
2
7
0
33
28
32. Oakland Raiders
1
7
0
15
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk