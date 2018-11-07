Who Dat on top of the latest AP Pro32 rankings?

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 on Sunday, handing them their first loss of the season.

The Saints jumped three spots to No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll. They received seven of 12 first-place votes and 377 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"Beat the Rams big time," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the surging New England Patriots are tied for No. 2. The Patriots, who have won six in a row, got two first-place votes and the Chiefs received the remaining three, giving both teams 364 points.

"Andy Reid has been a terrific coach for so many years, but Patrick Mahomes' brilliance allows Reid's true play-calling talents shine through like never before," Newsday's Bob Glauber said of the Chiefs.

The Rams fell from the top spot to No. 4. They will look to get back to their winning ways when they host NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday.

"Although they couldn't stop Drew Brees when it counted, the Rams are still in very good shape to secure an NFC playoff bye," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Carolina Panthers and the LA Chargers followed at No. 5 and No. 6. The teams flipped spots from the previous poll.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who open Week 10 when they host the Panthers on Thursday night, remained at No. 7.

The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans each moved up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9 as they enter their bye weeks. The Texans have won six in a row after a 0-3 start.

And the Chicago Bears climbed five spots to round out the top 10 after their 41-9 rout of the woeful Buffalo Bills.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (7) 7 1 0 377 4 2. New England Patriots (2) 7 2 0 364 3 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 8 1 0 364 2 4. Los Angeles Rams 8 1 0 359 1 5. Carolina Panthers 6 2 0 326 6 6. Los Angeles Chargers 6 2 0 325 5 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 2 1 320 7 8. Minnesota Vikings 5 3 1 287 9 9. Houston Texans 6 3 0 285 10 10. Chicago Bears 5 3 0 266 15 11. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 259 13 12. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 247 14 13. Seattle Seahawks 4 4 0 234 11 14. Atlanta Falcons 4 4 0 223 17 15. Washington Redskins 5 3 0 222 8 16. Green Bay Packers 3 4 1 219 12 17. Tennessee Titans 4 4 0 193 21 18. Baltimore Ravens 4 5 0 190 16 19. Miami Dolphins 5 4 0 170 20 20. Dallas Cowboys 3 5 0 144 18 21. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 142 22 22. Detroit Lions 3 5 0 131 19 23. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 121 24 24. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 112 23 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 5 0 103 25 26. New York Jets 3 6 0 91 26 27. Cleveland Browns 2 6 1 70 27 28. San Francisco 49ers 2 7 0 55 31 29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 52 29 30. New York Giants 1 7 0 37 30 31. Buffalo Bills 2 7 0 33 28 32. Oakland Raiders 1 7 0 15 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk